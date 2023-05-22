EDITORIAL: Knew it all along

Scientists at Johns Hopkins say mosquitoes have favorite smells, and will be attracted to some people more than others. Remember when Mama used to say you had more mosquito bites than your brother "because you're sweeter"? That's sorta true.

The researchers created a testing area about the size of a skating rink. The press says they put different people with different bodies (and eating habits) into what elevated scientific jargon calls a "thingy," then pumped their smells to the rink. They were able to track where most of the mosquitoes drifted to.

According to CNN, "The mosquitoes were most attracted to airborne carboxylic acids, including butyric acid, a compound present in 'stinky' cheeses such as Limburger. These carboxylic acids are produced by bacteria on human skin and tend not to be noticeable to us.

"While carboxylic acids attracted the mosquitoes, the insects seemed to be deterred by another chemical called eucalyptol, which is present in plants. The researchers suspected that one sample with a high eucalyptol concentration might have been related to the diet of one of the participants."

So there you have it. Stay away from the airborne carboxylic acids and butyric acids. Mama was right all along.