EDITORIAL: The student will see you now

New York has finance. Washington, D.C., has politics. Los Angeles has film. Nashville has music.

Little Rock has medicine.

There are few better places to come through, or stay, in the journey of a medical career than central Arkansas. In fact, we know of at least one person who credits his being alive today because of the care received in a Florida hospital--by a nurse trained at UAMS. And a man in Nevada County, Ark.--once diagnosed with cancer several years back--asked his family doctor if he should go to Houston or Minnesota to get the best care. Sure, Doc said, if you want. But you have everything you need down the road in Little Rock.

We might look at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as not only the flagship, but the crown jewel in the industry. Too few Arkansans know this, but people outside Arkansas certainly do as they come from all over the world to receive care as patients or provide care as medical professionals.

Now it appears that UAMS is poised to do even more by partnering with the Little Rock School District to establish Hall STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Magnet High School.

The goal is to give students the opportunity to "see, feel, and understand the college and career pathways into their futures."

Assistant superintendent of the Little Rock School District Shana Spriggs-Loring says it will "create a world of opportunity" as it provides hands-on access to medical education, research and mentorships. Spriggs-Loring also notes that health care workers are in short supply in America these days, so all of this makes even more sense.

The paper reports that as freshmen, students can participate in career-exposure events to learn about different career options and as sophomores they can tour UAMS facilities to see different aspects of the health-care industry. As juniors and seniors, students can hear from guest speakers, participate in mock interviews and find opportunities to apply for potential internships while earning college credits and industry recognized credentials.

This business/industry-supported model, which is named the Academies of Central Arkansas, is being used in Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., among many other places across the country.

If the idea of an "academy" is to act as a preparatory institution, this model fits the bill. The reason we educate our young people is not just for the sake of education, but to prepare them to be contributing members of society. Part of that contribution is performing a job that adds value to other people's lives. Few professions provide a greater opportunity to add that value than medicine.

We should also note that the contributions of UAMS (and Entergy as it relates to similar efforts in engineering) should not go unnoticed. It's through the resources of these entities that things like this can happen. Those resources are not given by people who don't care about, or understand, the value of community involvement and commitment.

It's entirely possible that those who have made the decision to dedicate these resources were instilled with the same values that these programs seek to instill in the younger generations of central Arkansans. And, we appreciate them for that.

The positive cycle of community care continues . . .