George Elementary has ceremony, celebrates start of remodeling project after 2022 tornado





SPRINGDALE -- George Elementary School held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday on the site of the gymnasium that was destroyed by a tornado last year.

School Principal Justin Swope, district Superintendent Jared Cleveland, members of the George family and School Board members attended the event.

The EF-3 twister struck early on March 30, 2022. Aside from the gym being destroyed, the storm damaged the school's roof, exterior, playground, cafeteria and entrance awning, the district said.

The remodel will cost about $11.2 million, the district said, with insurance proceeds, district funds and state partnership funding covering the cost.

"It's the beginning of a new beginning, I guess," Swope said after the groundbreaking. "We are excited to finally get a chance to get the upgrades to our school, and we wanted to celebrate that."

Most of the school's students attended the ceremony, gathering on the cement pad that was once the foundation of the old gym, which was separate from the main school building. The school's fifth-graders were away at the Little Olympics at Har-Ber High School.

Core Architecture and Milestone Construction are leading the remodeling project, the district said.



