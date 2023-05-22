Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya, two former dorm directors at Houghton University in New York, claimed they were fired from the small, Christian institution because they refused to drop he/him and she/her identifiers in their email signatures.

Clovis Hung, a 12-year-old Boy Scout, graduated with five associate degrees at Fullerton College in California -- with the distinction of being the youngest person in the college's 108-year history to receive a degree.

Timothy Parlatore, a lawyer who recently quit Donald Trump's legal team, singled out Boris Epshteyn in a CNN interview as one of the people who were "detracting from what is necessary to defend the client" and that this "ultimately was not in the client's best interest."

Lamont Hunter, 54, who has spent more than 10½ years on death row in the 2006 sexual assault and death of a 3-year-old boy in Ohio, will be tried again in court after the deputy coroner who initially ruled the boy's death a homicide changed that opinion two years ago after reviewing evidence she hadn't previously been given.

Alfredo Lopez Fernandez, a marine biologist at the University of Aveiro in Portugal, told the industry publication Live Science that White Gladis, a female orca, could have had a "critical moment of agony" with a boat that set off a series of attacks on three vessels.

Joseph Rotella, owner of Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where a set of organ pipes was set to be restored, said the pipes that were stored in a moving truck that was stolen outside a Memphis church "have amazing intrinsic value to this project ... but they don't have a lot of value outside of this organ."

Richard Chamberlin, 53, was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for attacking a Planned Parenthood clinic in Pasadena, Calif., several times between June 2020 and May 2021 with a BB gun, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Tom Jensen, chief editor of the Berlingske newspaper in Denmark, said if the Danish Supreme Court hadn't overruled two lower courts' proclamation that the daily violated the copyright of Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid statue, "it would have been a problem for the freedom of the media."

Li Haoshi, a Chinese comedian, told a joke that compared the People's Liberation Army to stray dogs, costing a comedy studio $2 million in fines.