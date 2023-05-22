Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police arrest suspect in 2020 homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:37 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday that they had arrested a man in connection with a December 2020 homicide. 

Josh Britton, 29, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Zachary Ester on Dec. 27, 2020, police said in a tweet Monday morning.

Ester was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car near the 8400 block of Labette Drive. 

Britton was shown in an online Pulaski County jail inmate roster Monday before 11:30 a.m. with no bond available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT