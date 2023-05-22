Little Rock police arrest suspect in 2020 homicide

The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday that they had arrested a man in connection with a December 2020 homicide.

Josh Britton, 29, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Zachary Ester on Dec. 27, 2020, police said in a tweet Monday morning.

Ester was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car near the 8400 block of Labette Drive.

Britton was shown in an online Pulaski County jail inmate roster Monday before 11:30 a.m. with no bond available.