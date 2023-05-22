Little Rock police ID victim in Chicot Road homicide

Little Rock police identified the man who was fatally shot earlier this month on Chicot Road.

Timothy Price, 19, was identified as the victim who died at the scene of a shooting at 10713 Chicot Road on May 14, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said Monday.

Another man was taken to a hospital after also being found with gunshot wounds on May 14. A tweet from the police department said he was in critical condition shortly after the shooting. An update on his condition was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.