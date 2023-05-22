Jimmy Buffett announced he was hospitalized last week, forcing him to cancel a performance in South Carolina. Buffett had traveled to Boston for a medical checkup and was hospitalized for unspecified health "issues that needed immediate attention," the "Margaritaville" performer wrote Thursday in a statement. He had been traveling in the Bahamas after playing a string of shows throughout the West as a part of his "Second Wind 2023" tour. Buffett was set to perform Saturday in Charleston, S.C. "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," Buffett continued. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup." Buffett's Parrotheads filled his Twitter mentions Thursday with well wishes. "Your health is what's most important, JB," wrote Twitter user @parrotheadauthr. "Take care of yourself; we're not going anywhere." As of 2023, the artist's net worth is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes. Despite his wealth, he has continued to perform.

Henry Fambrough and G.C. Cameron, who joined The Spinners during their time at Motown, signed a deed of gift Friday formally turning over 375 outfits worn by the group during performances to the Motown Museum. The group also donated more than 200 pairs of shoes. Originally called The Domingoes, the group was formed in 1954 in Ferndale, Mich. In 1964, The Spinners joined Motown Records. The Spinners would later sign with Atlantic Records and turn out a string of hits that included "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love," "Then Came You," "The Rubberband Man" and "Mighty Love." "We're incredibly honored and proud to welcome the iconic Spinners home to Detroit to celebrate their rich history and accept these uniforms," said Robin Terry, Motown Museum chair and chief executive. "Their legacy will live on at Motown Museum and be displayed for fans from all over the world to see." They have received six Grammy Award nominations and earned 18 platinum and gold albums, according to The Spinners website. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this month that The Spinners are among its 2023 inductees. Along with Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobby Smith, Philippe Wynne and John Edwards are listed as inductees.