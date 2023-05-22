New Maumelle finance chief working to unravel city spending

Maumelle's new Director of Finance Beatriz Sousa is working to get the city's money back in order.

Prior to her arrival in March, Mayor Caleb Norris and City Council members expressed frustrations due to a lack of organization and structure in the city's finance department.

Disorganization caused the city to fall behind on its annual reports, invoices, contract renewals and more.

Early efforts by Sousa offer hope that the city's future financial endeavors will have a clearer outline.

"If the council has a complete report with all the data, you can make the best financial decisions for Maumelle," Sousa said.

She said that she is working with each city department to create a system that is best for everyone.

"The city operates with 12 departments," Sousa said. "I have been working with the directors of each department so that I can understand their needs. I am learning the processes for controlling the budget and the process for invoicing and paying vendors. I am learning about the tax requirements, the purchase order process and the finance records so that together, we can implement the best practices throughout the city."

Last week, Sousa presented the council with a 2023 year-to-date finance report following weeks of learning about the way the department was handled in the past.

"I want to present [the report] in a format that allows residents to understand what the city is doing with their money," Sousa said at the May 15 council meeting.

In an email, Council Member Steve Mosley said he has "very high hopes" Sousa will be successful at managing city finances.

"She is an experienced [certified public accountant] and her background is one of excellence with an international perspective in doing things thorough and right," Mosley wrote.

Mosley also touched on the way the department was functioning in the past.

"We are coming off a string of finance directors who have told us they were getting our accounting department caught up, better automated and in ship shape from an internal control standpoint," Mosley said. "Unfortunately, we keep finding that that is not exactly the case as we subsequently find that we are still behind on annual reports, our automation is still lacking and significant problems keep popping up that are still being blamed on internal control."

In past council meetings, Norris agreed that finances and lease agreements were poorly managed.

"We're working on our books [now] in such a way that these nonsensical, completely unacceptable errors and oversights are caught, recognized and identifiable early on," Norris said.

The mayor's comments came after the council was unable to resolve a situation involving the Park on the River facility because they didn't have complete information about the facility's finances.

The property is located at 11903 Crystal Hill Road in Maumelle.

A shared revenue contract involving the property was approved by the city in 2006 with Team Summit LLC/Timmons Arts Foundation. The contract allowed Summit/Timmons to coordinate events on the property, with a portion of profit paid to the city monthly.

The contract was renewed in 2015, but was set to expire after five years.

Council members could not move forward when trying to decide what the city wanted to do with the space because the lease that was supposed to expire in 2020 was not acknowledged until late 2o22. In addition, bills paid, charged and owed by Summit/Timmons were not accurately tracked by the city.

"It should've been apparent we weren't getting paid for those years," Norris said. He added, at the time, that the finance department was "completely different" and functioning with unintentional "gross error."

Sousa took a few moments during the May 15 meeting to talk about her experiences working in the private sector.

"My last job before my husband and I moved to Maumelle with an international company named AXA," she said. "My territory was from Canada to the tip of Chile. In my last assignment with AXA, I was the controller for a U.S. government contract for the United States Office of Personnel Management. The job required me to have top security clearance from the U.S. government."

In the private sector, Sousa said the officers of a company and the stockholders asked one question: "What are you doing with my money?"

She highlighted that this question remains relevant as she works on Maumelle's finances.

"In my international work, I had to keep track of every penny," Sousa said. "Then I had to explain everything to everyone who asked about their millions of pennies."

Sousa's year-to-date report from Monday spanned five pages in which she offered a detailed breakdown of funds and expenses as of April 30.

The pages included the financial report summary, the actual balance for each main fund, the street fund, the sanitation fund, the police and fire fund as well as department highlights and ongoing projects.

"We can see that the city is in very good financial health year-to-date," Sousa said. "The data also shows that we are in a much better position than we expected to be at this point, and in much better than previous years."

According to the report, the city's general fund balance is currently $12.6 million, which Sousa said is $9 million over the required amount established by Maumelle city ordinance 438.

Following the 2023 year-to-date report, Sousa said she will begin work on the 2022 annual report after the 2021 report is finalized by Liz Mathis, the former director.

Future objectives by the department, Sousa said, include assessing the city's fixed assets, leases, contracts and more.

"I've had much to learn in my new job, and I couldn't have done it without the team that already was in place," she said. "Mary Nelson is the senior accountant and she has 30 plus years experience. Mary Green is our other accountant. She has worked for the city of Maumelle 20 plus years. These two ladies have patiently walked me through the system. The newest member of the team is Donna Mahoney."

Mahoney is working as bookkeeper for the city.

"You could call us the Fabulous Four of Finance," Sousa said.

She also told the council that, in recent weeks, she has worked to meet with other municipal finance directors in Central Arkansas, including Bryant's Director of Finance Joy Black.

"[Bryant] just won the Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fourth year in a row," Sousa said. "Joy has offered much good advice about city government finance."