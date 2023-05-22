North Little Rock council approves 2% across-the-board raises

The North Little Rock City Council took a series of votes Monday night to give all full- and part-time employees — including elected officials — an across-the-board 2% raise.

Mayor Terry Hartwick will make $140,153.76 per year, up from $137,405.65. City Council members will receive $12,361.09 annually, moving up from $12,148.13. The city attorney, Amy Fields, will earn $130,560 and the city clerk/treasurer, Diane Whitbey, will make $96,900.

The council took six different votes in part because the city will try to get reimbursed for the retroactive costs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One vote made the changes retroactive from March 31 to March 26 for all employees.

After the votes, Hartwick praised city employees for their round-the-clock work because of the March 31 tornado, which ripped through parts of the city. He said the tornado was "devastating" and "everybody was hands on deck."

Ember Strange, the chief financial officer, said the city will submit the retroactive pay portion to FEMA with the "hopes that we get reimbursed."



















