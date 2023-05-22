North Little Rock reopens part of Arkansas River Trail

A part of the Arkansas River Trail that has been closed to the public since an EF3 tornado struck on March 31 has reopened in Burns Park, the city of North Little Rock announced Monday.

North Little Rock officials urged cyclists, runners and walkers to stay on the trail. The area adjacent to the river trail near the soccer fields is off limits for cyclists and foot traffic, the city said in its announcement, which stressed safety.

The large trucks and trailers picking up debris city-wide are driving in the area, disposing of the debris and processing it on the parking lots in the soccer complex, the city said. Because of the size of the trucks, the city said, the driver’s line of vision may be blocked, making it hard to see someone on the ground. Debris from the trucks can also fall onto the roadway.

The city also said Monday that roads in the park “are breaking apart because of the weight of the trucks which are removing the debris, making these roads unsafe for bicycle use.”

North Little Rock has reopened Burns Park — one of the largest municipal parks in the nation — in stages. The golf course, tennis center and dog park are open, according to the city. The youth baseball complex is open, too, but only accessible to and from Joe K. Poch Road. The Hospitality House parking lot is open, but only for debris dropoff, the city said.

All other areas of the 1,700-acre park remain off limits for now, including Funland Amusement Park, the RV park, the covered bridge, the soccer complex and pavilions, according to the city.