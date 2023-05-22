Northwest Arkansas area pools, splash parks set for summer fun to begin

BENTONVILLE -- The Melvin Ford Aquatic Center has served swimmers and sunbathers for 30 years.

A few more years in the summer sun are planned before a bond issue will help beef up the facility in Memorial Park. The pool address is 2000 N.E. Memorial Park Square.

The center, along with most other public pools and splash parks/pads in the area, opens Saturday for the summer season.The city pool is a hub of activity with 2,000 swimming lessons, competitive and recreational meets hosting 600 swimmers and swim team practices for over 400 program participants annually, according to the city.

The facility, which opened in 1993, averages 35,000 visits each summer, according to the city.

City voters in April 2021 approved a $266 million bond issue that included $32.75 million for parks including $5 million to upgrade the aquatic center.

Construction won't begin until 2026 because other projects are ahead of it, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director.

"We don't have the bandwidth to add a project of that magnitude right now," Wright said of the aquatic center.

The project will transform the pool structurally and cosmetically by adding a zero-depth entry, shaded play structure, shaded cabanas, new water slides and a lazy river, according to the city.

The 50-meter pool, which is used for competitive meets and lap swimmers, will remain, Wright said.

The center is closed at least two to three weekends each summer because of swim meets, Wright said. The new design would allow the center to stay open when meets take place, he said.

For younger children, there is a 1-foot deep wading pool, featuring a rain drop fountain. There is a diving well that is 13 feet deep equipped with two, one-meter spring diving boards, according to the city website.

Decatur

The pool at 408 Pool St. in Old City Park is tentatively set open June 1, Mayor Bob Tharp said.

The park also features a playground area, tennis court, basketball court, horseshoe pits, bandstand and a gazebo, according to the city.

Visit https://decaturarkansas.com/old-city-park for more information.

Gravette

The Gravette pool and splash park at 401 Charlotte St. S.E. could be open before Memorial Day weekend contingent on passing a standard health inspection, said Tara Thomas, city communications director.

The longtime community spot features a large pool with a diving board and twisty slide and a nearly 3,000-square-foot splash park with slides, water spouts, splash buckets and water sprays. Three large pavilions are available on a first-come, first-served basis or for reservation, according to the city website.

Visit https://www.gravettear.com/blank-5 for more information.

Fayetteville

The Wilson Park pool opens Saturday.

Fayetteville's only municipal pool offers recreational swimming, instructional swim lessons, fitness opportunities and family swim times.

Visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/483/Wilson-Park-Pool for more information.

Prairie Grove

The Prairie Grove Aquatic Center at 311 W. Butler St. will open Saturday.

The facility has two covered slides, a zero-depth entry pool, kiddie pool and splash pad.

Visit https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/parksrec/page/aquatic-park for more information.

Rogers

The Rogers Aquatics Center at 1707 S. 26th St. will open Saturday.

Amenities at the 3-acre park include the Cement Pond, Hawks Nest Falls, Otter Holler, Tad Pole Hole, Tree Top Drop, White River Run and volleyball courts.

Visit https://www.rogersar.gov/1334/About-the-Rogers-Aquatics-Center for more information.

Siloam Springs

The Family Aquatic Center at 1800 N. Mount Olive St. opens Saturday.

It features a beach entry main pool, diving board, baby pool with fountain and water slides and a concession area, according to its website.

Visit https://discoversiloam.com/directory/family-aquatic-center/ for more information.

Springdale

The Springdale Aquatic Center at 1100 Watson Drive will open Saturday.

There are four pool areas -- the main pool, which is a general play area, but can be used as a lap pool; a zero-depth entry pool; a wading pool for children; and a catch pool for two water slides, said Eric Carr, center director. There are two other slides in the main pool.

Visit https://springdale.recdesk.com/Community/Facility/Detail?facilityId=4 for more information.

Photo by Randy Moll Koda King, 11, gives a thumbs up to keeping cool in the Gravette pool on a hot afternoon, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. The pool is open every afternoon but Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.



MADE IN THE SHADE David Ginger, a lifeguard at Rogers Aquatics Center, watches over youngsters on Tuesday July 5 2022 during swimming lessons at the center's lap pool. Swimming lessons are held before the center opens at 11 a.m. The pool complex, at 1707 S. 26th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Go to nwaonline.com/220706 to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Alei Looney, 7, jumps from a diving board Sept. 1, 2019, at the Springdale Aquatics Center in Springdale. The center at 1100 Watson Drive will open Saturday. There are four pool areas — the main pool, which is a general play area, but can be used as a lap pool; a zero-depth entry pool; a wading pool for children; and a catch pool for two water slides, said Eric Carr, center director. There are two other slides in the main pool. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



A class does water aerobics Thursday July 22, 2021 at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. The center hosts water aerobics Monday through Friday at 11:00 A.M. and in the evenings at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays. For more information see https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/attractions/aquatic-park/ Visit nwaonline.com/21000723Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

