Nuggets vs. Lakers Predictions for Game 4

The title-favorite Nuggets are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Lakers, who trail the Wests No. 1 seed 0–3 in the conference finals, are three-point favorites at home Monday night and are in desperate need of a win to extend the series.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had no answer for Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray up to this point. Game 3 was the first time Los Angeles lost at home in the playoffs while it was Denvers third road win this postseason.

Below are three betting picks and one key question for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Nikola Jokić Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Closeout Game: Bet Jokić to Record a Triple Double

The two-time MVP has already put together some phenomenal box scores with his team in position to take a series. Jokić went for 43 points and 11 boards in a Game 4 loss to the Timberwolves and followed that up with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to send Minnesota packing in Game 5 of the first round. In the decisive Game 6 against the Suns, he finished with 32, 10 and 12, one of his seven triple doubles in the postseason across 14 games. Jokić has accomplished that statistical feat twice already in this series and is averaging one for the playoffs. Though he fell short in Game 3, hes available at even odds (+100) to get triple double No. 8 on the road Monday evening.

LeBron James Steps Up Facing Elimination: Bet James Over 25.5 Points

James average of 33.5 points per game in elimination games is one of the best marks in NBA history, and his Lakers are on the verge of being sent home. The last time James played in an elimination game was in 2021 against the Suns — he finished with 29 points, but it wasnt enough. His points over/under is set at 25.5 for Game 4 with slightly longer odds available on the over (-102) than the under (-125). James has scored 26, 22 and 23 points in this series and has dealt with shooting struggles, especially from the outside. He finally connected on a few three-pointers in Game 3, but he still finished below 50% from the floor. Look for James to either go out swinging or will his team to a Game 5 in the Mile High City to avoid a sweep.

Threes Keep Falling for Austin Reaves: Bet Reaves Over 2.5 Threes

Reaves has consistently delivered for Los Angeles in this series. Hes averaging 22.7 points per game on 55/57/100 shooting splits and has yet to finish worse than 50% from the field or three in any contest — Los Angeles needs him to keep that hot shooting up in order to send this series back to Denver. The total for Reaves three-pointers for Game 4 is set at just 2.5 with equal odds on the over and under. Hes gone over that mark in six straight games and has drained 13 threes over his last three outings. Reaves point total is also set at 17.5, a number hes eclipsed in four straight games and five times over his last six.

Do the Lakers Have Any Answer for Jamal Murray?

Murray scored a game-high 37 points in back-to-back games and has yet to finish with fewer than 31 points in any game this series. The Lakers largely kept him in check in the second half of Game 3 after he already scored 30 in the first two quarters. Theyll need to replicate that level of defense in Game 4 to limit the most dangerous scorer in the West Finals. Murray is averaging five made threes per game on 46% shooting from deep, hes automatic at the free-throw line and his stepback is deadly. His point total is set at 26.5, second-highest of any player in the game behind Jokić (27.5) and tied with Davis, and his over/under for made threes is set at 3.5, the highest of any player. Murray has hit at least four threes in each game of the Western Conference Finals so far.

NBA Playoffs Betting Record: 22–23

