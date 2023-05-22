TENNIS

Medvedev wins Italian Open

Daniil Medvedev hadn't won a single match in his three previous appearances at the Italian Open. Now he's won the tournament. The Russian beat rising 20-year-old Danish player Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday in Rome for the first clay-court trophy of a career that includes the 2021 U.S. Open title and a period at No. 1 in the rankings. Medvedev was previously known almost exclusively for his prowess on hard courts, with 18 of his previous 19 titles coming on that surface -- the other was on grass in Mallorca. But he now must be considered a contender at the French Open -- the clay-court Grand Slam -- which starts Sunday. There's room for a new champion at Roland Garros after 14-time winner Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that he won't be competing in the tournament because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January. Rune, who eliminated six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, should also leave the Foro Italico confident for Paris. He was also the runner-up to Andrey Rublev at the Monte Carlo Masters last month and then won a clay title in Munich.

Andy Murray withdraws

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the clay-court French Open, organizers said Sunday. The 36-year-old British player lost in the 2016 final to Novak Djokovic and reached four other semifinals at Roland Garros in western Paris. Play begins there May 28 and the tournament will also be without record 14-time champion Rafael Nadal. The 36-year-old Spaniard announced on Thursday that his lingering hip injury still has not healed properly. An earlier report from British broadcaster BBC said Murray is skipping the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he was won two of his majors on grass.

BASEBALL

White Sox call up Frazier

The Chicago White Sox promoted Clint Frazier from Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick on Sunday. The 28-year-old Frazier hit .375 with 7 home runs and 13 RBI in 16 games with Charlotte. He signed a minor league deal with Chicago last month after he was released from his minor league contract with the Texas. The Georgia native was in the starting lineup in right field for Chicago's series finale against Kansas City on Sunday. Frazier was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2017 with the New York Yankees. Frazier is a .238 hitter with 29 home runs and 98 RBI in 247 career games. He appeared in 19 games with the crosstown Cubs in 2022 in his last major league action.

GOLF

Murray tops KC field

Grayson Murray built a big enough lead that he made double bogey on the par-5 18th hole Sunday for a 4-under 68 and still won the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo., by one shot on the Korn Ferry Tour. The victory moves Murray to No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour, giving him a chance to finish among the top 30 at the end of the year and earn a full card on the PGA Tour. Murray started the final round two shots behind Wilson Furr and was flawless, including an eagle on the par-5 13th to seize control. He was three shots ahead going to the 18th. Furr shot 71 and tied for second with Rico Hoey, who had a 68. Murray has one PGA Tour victory, the Barbasol Championship in 2017 held the same week as the British Open.

HOCKEY

U.S. improves to 6-0

The United States routed France 9-0 to keep its perfect record at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday in Tampere, Finland. Cutter Gauthier led with a hat trick, Drew O'Connor got two goals and Scott Perunovich, T. J. Tynan, Rocco Grimaldi and Conor Garland added one apiece at Nokia Arena for the Americans to dominate Group A with six wins from six games. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 13 saves for the shutout.

SOCCER

Favorites fall in U-20

Two of the title favorites lost their opening games at the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday in Argentina when Italy upstaged Brazil 3-2 and Japan produced a shocking 1-0 upset win over Senegal. Italy raced to a 3-0 lead in the Group D match, opening in the 11th minute when midfielder Matteo Pratti shot from close range. Italy doubled its lead after Brazil goalkeeper Mycael failed to stop a cross and left the ball for a clear header by midfielder Cesare Casadei in the 27th. Casadei added a third in the 35th from the spot. Brazil regrouped and scored two goals through striker Marcos Leonardo, the first in the 72nd and the second with a header in the 87th. Senegal was stunned early by Japan in its Group C match. Striker Kuryu Matsuki scored in the 15th and that allowed the Japanese to sit back.

BOXING

Haney retains titles

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, but not without a controversial decision that former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko's camp plans on appealing. Lomachenko dominated the latter rounds and outpunched Haney, 124-110. But much to the dismay of the 14,436 fans in attendance, all three judges had Haney winning. Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored the fight 115-113, while Dave Moretti had it 116-112. Lomachenko's manager said they plan to appeal the decision. "The biggest robbery in the daylight. Haney's team got Christmas in the Summer," Egis Klimas said. "We're going to appeal this decision. Those judges, they do not understand how the boxers are working hard. I guarantee we're not going to let that go. We want to show there has to be justice." Haney improved to 30-0. Lomachenko, 35, dropped to 17-3.

FILE - Britain's Andy Murray, left, and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka pose for photographers prior to their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2016. Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0 in Bordeaux, France, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour matchup in more than 40 years between two past major champions. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)



Britain's Andy Murray, left, and Italy's Fabio Fogini shake hands after their match during the Rome Masters tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Fogini defeated Murray by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)

