OTHERS SAY: Electric vehicles only part of the answer

Bloomberg Opinion

Arresting climate change requires, among other things, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. But managing the transition from gas-powered cars won't be easy.

President Joe Biden's administration has proposed new rules to sharply limit tailpipe emissions, with the aim of compelling automakers to devote at least two-thirds of new sales to EVs within the next decade. For this policy to work, the government will have to get a lot of other things right.

The logic behind the plan is straightforward: To eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, the U.S. needs to slash pollution from cars and trucks. Getting more electric vehicles on the road will help. But without supporting policies, EVs are unlikely to cut carbon emissions as much as advocates envision. Policymakers owe the public an honest accounting of costs and benefits.

Worldwide, EVs account for 13 percent of new car sales, up from 0.2 percent a decade ago. For automakers to meet the tougher standards, 67 percent of their sales would have to come from zero-emission EVs. The administration projects that this will reduce the U.S.' carbon footprint by 7.3 billion tons by 2055, the equivalent of eliminating four years' worth of transportation-related emissions.

Such goals are laudable, but as things stand it's doubtful that the U.S. can achieve them. Generous subsidies have juiced demand for EVs, but maintaining them will be costly. The average price of a new EV is still $12,000 higher than that of a gas guzzler. Experts project that it may reach parity as early as this year, but even then, Americans are unlikely to abandon their gas-powered cars if the battery-charging infrastructure remains inadequate.

Other factors will complicate the transition. The auto industry's rapid shift to EVs at the expense of new and more efficient gas-powered models might cause some consumers to keep driving dirtier vehicles longer than they otherwise would. Electric vehicles also create carbon footprints of their own, once one accounts for the mineral extraction needed to assemble their batteries and the electricity needed to power them.

That's to say nothing of the supply-chain challenges: At the moment, production of numerous vital components is largely controlled by China.