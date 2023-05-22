Pine Bluff police: Teen killed, two others injured in Saturday shooting

A 17-year-old was shot to death and two others were injured – one also by gunfire – early Saturday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Authorities said that at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police saw a gray Toyota van run a red light at Harding Avenue and Olive Street and traveling fast. Police said several males exited the van and said their friend had been shot. Officers then followed the van to the emergency room at Jefferson Regional Medical Center where the males said they had been at The Spot at 111 West Fifth Avenue.

Officers then went to that location and found what they said was the crime scene, between Fourth and Fifth avenues to the west of The Spot, which is described online as a downtown bar and restaurant.

One 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was said to have suffered a severe gunshot injury. He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m., police said. Another 17-year-old was shot, police said, but the injury was not life-threatening.

An 18-year-old, Kyrone Sims Jr., was struck by the vehicle carrying the victim as it sped away from the shooting, police said. Sims sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his face and right eye, police said.

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office said the body of the 17-year-old will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy for official cause and manner of death, according to a news release from the police department.

There is no suspect information at the time of this release. Police have asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300. A reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in all Pine Bluff homicides.

This is the 10th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.

The police department's public information office apologized in its email to media Monday morning regarding the incident saying the office had not been informed of the homicide until Monday.



