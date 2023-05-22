Saving our school

Living in the Delta my whole life has opened up my eyes to so much. Young children are having to travel a great distance to and from school each day. The only places to shop in our community are a Dollar General and a Family Dollar. Students do not have all the resources other students around the state have.

The thought of losing our school district, and the students being even more deprived of educational services, is appalling. After receiving letters from students and adults crying out for support, time was spent testifying in the House committee to save our schools and working closely with Rep. Mark McElroy on House Bill 1504. Fast forward to when the state Board of Education came to Marvell in April; cheers rang out when the decision was made by the board to enter into a transformational contract. Marvell-Elaine had crossed the end zone and the Mustangs had scored a touchdown, saving the district.

As soon as the news broke, I was thrilled to announce to the second-grade class that their school was staying open. Happy tears were shed and hugs were received. This moment melted my heart and reminded me what it is all about. Children should always be our No. 1 priority, not political differences or ideology. Hearing chatter of a lawsuit blew my mind after hearing so much support following the decision.

The recent lawsuit was filed by a lawyer from Pulaski County, which is about two hours away from the Marvell-Elaine School District. I would question whether or not this lawyer filing this suit has ever been to the Delta, let alone Phillips County. The recent lawsuit challenging LEARNS is another frivolous attempt to stop the change that is desperately needed in our education system.

Precedents have been set by previous General Assemblies over the years. By voting both the bills and emergency clause together, they were approved by members of the chambers and signed into law by Gov. Sarah Sanders. LEARNS passed with overwhelming support and would easily pass again.

The lawsuit is unnecessary, and it will do nothing more than make our students suffer down the road. It was announced during the vote that each chamber was voting on the clause and the emergency clause. To those questioning the emergency clause being unnecessary: Keeping our school open is an emergency and without this it would be shut down come August. Before LEARNS, the district was set to close at the end of this school year. It is devastating to hear a student say, "I bought my favorite dress for prom this year, because my junior prom will be my last at Marvell-Elaine before it closes next year." Stop playing with children's future over this lawsuit. This is an emergency that must be in place before next school year.

The interview committee that approved the contract with Friendship Education Foundation was made up of several people from our community, showing that the Marvell-Elaine community desperately wants and needs this change for the sake of our students. It was unanimously voted to approve this transformational contract. Our community encourages this new venture to grow and make Marvell the best place to educate our students and an example of what will be the innovative way for education. This gives our school the ability to stay open; the other choice being closing the doors. Marvell-Elaine is ranked last in the state and receives more money per student than any other district in our state, and we have no choice but to change things up and save our children.

The LEARNS Act allows Marvell-Elaine School District to see the changes that are needed. This could be a national news headline if successful. The school district has no choice but to go up with the right changes. This lawsuit would turn the lights off in our community and destroy it. Without a public school, the community will be left in the dark.

Martin Rawls is a lifelong resident of Marvell, an educator, and a Phillips County justice of the peace.