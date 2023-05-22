Sebastian County jail deputy arrested on drug conspiracy warrants, one of three fired in investigation

FORT SMITH -- Three Sebastian County Jail deputies were fired from their positions after an investigation from the county Sheriff's Office and the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force earlier this month, with one also being arrested.

Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, wrote in a news release Monday that Daniel Carrasquillo, 33, of Roland, Okla., was arrested May 9 on two warrants for conspiracy to commit trafficking of fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. He was fired as a jail deputy upon his arrest.

Dalton Johnson and Michael Fletcher were also fired as jail deputies for policy violations May 5 and May 8 respectively.

Investigators were able to develop the information that led to the firings through a "confidential source," according to Pevehouse. The informant reportedly stated several deputies were bringing narcotics and other contraband into the jail.

Pevehouse said the investigation is ongoing.



