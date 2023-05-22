Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian County jail deputy arrested on drug conspiracy warrants, one of three fired in investigation

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:16 p.m.
The entrance of the Sebastian County Jail Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- Three Sebastian County Jail deputies were fired from their positions after an investigation from the county Sheriff's Office and the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force earlier this month, with one also being arrested.

Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, wrote in a news release Monday that Daniel Carrasquillo, 33, of Roland, Okla., was arrested May 9 on two warrants for conspiracy to commit trafficking of fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. He was fired as a jail deputy upon his arrest.

Dalton Johnson and Michael Fletcher were also fired as jail deputies for policy violations May 5 and May 8 respectively.

Investigators were able to develop the information that led to the firings through a "confidential source," according to Pevehouse. The informant reportedly stated several deputies were bringing narcotics and other contraband into the jail.

Pevehouse said the investigation is ongoing.


Print Headline: Jail deputies fired, one arrested, in investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT