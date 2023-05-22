Sections

OPINION

Sneaky little game challenges Arkansans to a duel

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:10 a.m.
Democrat-Gazette photo illustration/Celia Storey


Let's play Obfuscation.

Below are some of the definitions of one common word.

This three-letter word can be a noun or a verb. Dating from the 14th century, it likely descended from an Old Norse name formed from two Old Norse nouns. In the same century, defenders of Windsor Castle called a huge crossbow-like contraption that Old Norse name preceded by Domina, Latin for "lady."

? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A signal marking a beginning or ending.

◼️ A Scottish hard rock band including brothers Dante and Giuliano Gizzi that's best known for a mildly popular cover of "Word Up."

◼️ To open up the throttle to increase speed.

◼️ A portable piece.

◼️ A late 1960s acid rock guitar trio in London.

◼️ An arm with impressive muscular definition.

The May 15 word was "merry." I'll print today's answer May 29, but don't hesitate to email if you'd like to know sooner.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


Print Headline: A WORD

