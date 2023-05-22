TENNIS

Two UA players to compete at NCAAs

University of Arkansas tennis players Kelly Keller and Carolina Gomez Alonso will compete at the NCAA Singles Championships today at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

In round-of-64 matches, Keller, a senior, will face Julia Fliegner of Michigan at 8 a.m. Central, while the freshman Gomez Alonso takes on Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State at 10 a.m.

Keller competes at the No. 1 spot for the Razorbacks and was 9-12 during the dual season. Gomez Alonso had a 12-5 dual singles record.

GOLF

ASU men finish tied for sixth at NGI

The Arkansas State University men's golf team shot a 6-under 282 Sunday to finish tied for sixth place at 3-over 867 in the National Golf Invitational at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course in Maricopa, Ariz.

ASU climbed six spots to tie Washington State for sixth after entering the third round 12th among 13 teams at the postseason event. Texas State won the inaugural event with a 54-hole total of 7-under 857. Wyoming and Penn State tied for second at 6 under, while Ball State and Stetson tied for fourth at 5 under.

Jack Madden turned in a career-low 6-under 66 to finish tied for 13th place at 1-under 215. Thomas Schmidt shot a final-round 67 and placed fourth at 5-under 211 for the tournament. Devyn Pappas tied for 21st place with a 1-over 217.

Also for ASU, Pierce Johnson was in a tie for 51st place at 10-over 226 and Jack Maxey came in a tie for 57th place at 14-over 230.

It was ASU's seventh postseason appearance and third in the past four seasons.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services