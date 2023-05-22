Sections
Super Quiz: Geography

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:55 a.m.

1. What is the capital city of the state of California?

2. In which country can you visit Machu Picchu?

3. What type of leaf is on the Canadian flag?

4. How many time zones are there in the contiguous United States?

5. Which American state is known as "The First State"?

6. Which river bisects the city of Baghdad?

7. What is the most malleable of all metals?

8. What is the only sea without a coast?

9. Which African country has the most pyramids?

ANSWERS

1. Sacramento

2. Peru

3. Maple leaf

4. Four

5. Delaware

6. Tigris River

7. Gold

8. Sargasso Sea

9. Sudan

Super Quiz: Geography

