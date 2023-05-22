Synagogue fixes don’t scrub pain of mass shooting

PITTSBURGH -- Renovations are scheduled to begin soon to transform the Tree of Life synagogue into a modern campus with a glass-topped atrium and an 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to the dangers of antisemitism. Meanwhile, the federal trial of the suspect in the 2018 shooting that left 11 people, Robert Bowers, 50, is expected to begin just after Memorial Day.

Memories of the attack remain acutely painful. The visceral testimony expected at trial along with the re-envisioning of the synagogue have prompted sharply conflicting emotions among members of Rabbi Jeffrey Myers's Tree of Life Congregation, and of the two other congregations -- Dor Hadash and New Light -- that also shared the synagogue building. Members of all three died in the attack.

The congregations are divided on whether prosecutors should have accepted a guilty plea by the attacker, which would have spared him the death penalty and avoided an emotional legal battle in the community. And while some members see hope in a rejuvenated building, others worry the case could be exploited by white supremacist groups to propagate more anti-Jewish acts.

In the years since the massacre on Oct. 27, 2018, hate-fueled violence in the United States has gotten worse. Total hate crimes across the nation reached the highest level in more than three decades in 2021, according to the FBI, while the Anti-Defamation League recorded more assaults, harassment and vandalism targeting Jews in 2022 than any time since it began keeping track in 1979.

"What this trial offers, not just for Pittsburgh's Jewish community and not just for America's Jewish community, but for America itself, is the opportunity to wrestle with how we got to this place, where in an open democracy, violence against one group can skyrocket so dramatically -- and what to do about it," said Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's chief executive.

Bowers, a white man from Baldwin, Pa., posted antisemitic and anti-immigrant rants on Gab, a far-right social media network popular with white supremacists, authorities said. He was motivated to attack the Tree of Life synagogue after learning that the Dor Hadash congregation was involved in a program to resettle refugees, according to the federal charges.

Since the shootings, Jewish organizations have bolstered security at their facilities, limiting the number of entrances, installing panic buttons and security cameras, and developing emergency plans.

"What's happening is deeply emotional," said Jeff Finkelstein, chief executive of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, who rushed to the Tree of Life synagogue after the attack. "I have a picture on my cellphone of police officers running down the street in full tactical gear. I'm glad the trial is finally coming. On the other hand, I am not looking forward to it. It's going to draw out these emotions again. It's going to be really, really hard."

Legal experts said the Tree of Life case took more than four years to reach a courtroom due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the extensive legal maneuvering involved in a capital trial. The state's murder case against Bowers is on hold pending the federal outcome.

In March, the defense filed motions stating that Bowers has brain impairments, including schizophrenia and epilepsy. Federal prosecutors rejected offers from his attorneys to have Bowers plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

The issue of capital punishment has divided congregants.

This is the second capital case to go to trial under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who in 2021 issued a moratorium halting federal executions -- an order that does not prevent prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. The Trump administration had authorized the capital case against Bowers in 2019, and prosecutors affirmed the decision after a review under Garland.

The Dor Hadash and New Light congregations lobbied Garland against the death penalty over moral objections and concerns that a drawn-out trial would retraumatize the community. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat and a prominent Jewish figure who had supported the death penalty in the Bowers case as state attorney general, has since reversed his position and called on the state legislature to abolish capital punishment.

But seven of the nine families that lost relatives in the attack sent a group letter to Garland in 2021 in support of putting Bowers to death.

Stones mark the garden that memorializes Rose Mallinger. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu



Andrea Wedner, center, shares a hug with high school students, Catie Jordan, left, and Devon Kenney Zimmick, right, following the screening of the documentary film. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu



High school students at Shaler Area High School in Pittsburgh watch the documentary film, "Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life." MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu



Andrea Wedner, left, and her brother, Stanley Mallinger, pause in front of the Tree of Life synagogue during their neighborhood walk. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu



Andrea Wedner, center, one of two people who were shot but survived, is embraced at the conclusion of the ceremony. Wedner's 97-year-old mother, Rose Mallinger, was killed in the shooting. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu



Rabbi Jeffrey Myers stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue for a final prayer service to say goodbye to the house of worship in Squirrel Hill that had stood for 71 years. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu



Stones are left outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. In Judaism, leaving a stone is a sign that someone has visited to pay their respects. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu

