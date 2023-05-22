Two die in separate wrecks on Arkansas roads

Two people died and one other was injured on Arkansas roads in two separate crashes Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports by the Arkansas State Police.

At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Anselmo Ambrocio-Sanchez died in a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 430 in Little Rock.

The report says the 36-year-old Little Rock resident was passenger in a 1994 Dodge Ram that was stopped in a traffic lane on the interstate. A second vehicle then rear-ended the Ram, killing the victim.

Tony Rubio-Perez, also of Little Rock, had been driving the Ram prior to the wreck, the report said.

The report states that he was standing just outside of the vehicle when it was struck by the 2015 Dodge Durango. He was injured and taken to UAMS for treatment.

The weather was cloudy and the roads were wet, the report said.

At 5:15 a.m. Friday, Detrez Marion, 21, died after he rear-ended a tractor-trailer rig in rural Mississippi County.

Marion, a resident of Holly Springs, Miss., was headed north on Interstate 55 when he struck the rear end of a 2015 Freightliner that was traveling in the far right lane on the interstate.

The report said both vehicles eventually came to a stop in the right lane after traveling approximately 233 feet.

Marion was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry, the report said.