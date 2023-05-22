Two teens arrested at a Fort Smith apartment complex after one was shot





FORT SMITH -- Two teens were arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery that turned into a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday.

The Police Department responded to a shooting call at the 3400 block of Duke Avenue at 8:50 a.m., according to a news release.

Police said 18-year-old Caleb France was shot, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said during the course of the investigation, they found France and a 17-year-old and believe committed an aggravated robbery when the injury occurred.

Police said they believe the apartment's resident accidentally shot France.

Police said France fled the hospital Friday night, but was quickly apprehended.

France and the other teen were arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available.



