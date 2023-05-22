Vegas beats odds, earns 2nd OT win

LAS VEGAS -- A slashing penalty in the first period and a retaliatory cross check in the second not only sent Vegas' Chandler Stephenson to the penalty box twice, but resulted in a conversation with Coach Bruce Cassidy in the second intermission.

"Let's not let our egos get in the way of having success," Cassidy told Stephenson. "It's [the] playoffs. You deal with it."

He did just that. Stephenson jumped on a rebound 1:12 into overtime and hit the back of the net to complete a rally and give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the NHL Western Conference final.

Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist for Vegas, and Adin Hill saved 26 shots.

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson each scored for the Stars, and Ryan Suter had two assists. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Dallas.

Teams that have won the first two games in the series preceding the Stanley Cup Final have advanced 91% of the time, one of the few times the odds have been in the Knights' favor. They have gone against the usual paths to victory during the NHL playoffs by going 7-3 when the opponent scores first and posting eight comeback wins.

Dallas led 1-0 and 2-1 before Marchessault forced overtime with a shot from the slot with just 2:22 left in the third period. He banged home the goal after a sensational no-look pass from Jack Eichel, who took advantage of a turnover by Suter.

"After that, it was like, 'All right we're back in this,' and I think we have that belief that we're not going to lose," Stephenson said.

The Stars have found overtime to be a no-win proposition. They are 0-4 in OT games this postseason, the fifth team to lose that many. All four games of the conference finals have gone to overtime, the first time in NHL history that has occurred.

"I thought we did a bunch of really good things, fixed a lot of things from Game 1," Stars Coach Peter DeBoer said. "I thought Jack Eichel and Marchessault make a big-time play there to tie it, and we respond. Our chance in overtime was as good or better than theirs. We've just got to stick it in the net."

Each team took advantage of funky bounces to score in the first period.

Heiskanen scored just 2:47 into the game for the Stars, the puck hopping over Hill. Vegas evened the score at 10:08 when the puck went off Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell's skate and Stone buried the 5-on-3 power-play goal that came off an unusual double penalty on the Stars -- their only two infractions.

Robertson scored for the second game in a row when he knocked in a rebound on a power play at 9:21 of the second period to put Dallas back in front at 2-1. That goal rewarded a Stars defensive effort that allowed just 10 shots on goal through the first two periods.

The Knights, however, picked up the pressure in the third period with 12 shots on goal, forced overtime and then won it quickly in the extra session.

Stephenson capped what had been a difficult day with a shot he will long remember.

"I obviously need to keep my emotions a little more in check," Stephenson said. "You never want to give a team with a good power play two good opportunities. It was nice to finish it off with that."

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores against the Dallas Stars during overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) celebrates after scoring against theVegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

