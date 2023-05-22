Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 11-17 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

May 11

Joshua Steven Briggs, 27, and Makenzie Ann Woodruff, 22, both of Mayflower

Arun Chawla, 30, and Niharika Sham Khamkar, 29, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Thomas Coover, 25, and Rachael Amanda Wood, 25, both of Rogers

John Taylor Cody Eggestein, 38, Fayetteville, and Flordeliza Visico Odog, 35, Bentonville

Mason Cooper Eoff, 18, and Makenna Jill Cochran, 18, both of Elkins

David Jordan William Finch, 39, Fayetteville, and Christine Michelle Thomas, 38, Farmington

Garrett Keith Jackson, 28, and Taylor Elizabeth Henley, 29, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Alex George Miller, 43, and Jennifer Foster Peters, 32, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Heath Miller, 34, Springdale, and Bryenna Arlena Jean Jones, 27, Rogers

Roy Anthony Sigears, 33, Fayetteville, and Julie Candace Luper, 31, Springdale

May 12

Alexander Matthew Baker, 23, and Fatima Treto, 23, both of Springdale

Hamza Bellali, 24, and Reanna Shawn Johnson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Richard Camarillo Martinez, 23, and Rosaura Gutierrez, 29, both of Springdale

Justin Dean Collins, 33, Pea Ridge, and Talessa Dawn Adams, 34, Gentry

Hayden James Couch, 23, Springdale, and Jaslyn Raine Dalrymple, 20, Gravette

Austin Warren Cunningham, 25, and Sydney Lynn Ruland, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Harrison Chadwick Davis, 23, Kansas City, Mo., and Laurel Anne Harkins, 23, Little Rock

Colby Dean Drake, 29, and Ashley Marie Brower, 30, both of Springdale

Benjamin Evan Henley, 21, and Sarah Lynn Patton, 20, both of Mountainburg

Yordis Jose Gregorio Hernandez Pinango, 32, and Ana Rosina De Leon Salas, 45, both of Fayetteville

Alexander Elias Holcomb, 23, and Jenna Renee Hinson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Charles Franklin Johnston Jr., 50, and Norelys Lucila Polanco Jimenez, 45, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Maxwell Moon, 29, and Anna Elizabeth Gibson, 27, both of Fayetteville

Benton Rain Patterson III, 38, and Kelly Anne Hammond, 43, both of Springdale

Wesley Dalton Solomon, 22, Fayetteville, and Margaret Marie Rogers, 22, Rogers

Vincent Lavon Wilson, 56, and Rebekah Lee Ann Rose, 57, both of Fayetteville

May 15

Levi Alexander Caves, 22, and Ariel Elizabeth Sayger, 21, both of Fayetteville

Cesar Cespedes Espinoza, 38, and Viridiana Landaverde-Garcia, 40, both of Springdale

Brett Collin Crossno, 23, Bentonville, and Hayley Ann Reynolds, 22, Springdale

Andrew Allen Haley, 27, and Sara Len Blaschke, 29, both of Fayetteville

Dion James Olson, 47, and Linzie Linette Hagler, 39, both of Barnhart, Mo.

Carson Len Stacy, 27, and Sonali Lakshika Anne Lenaduwe Lokuge, 29, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Vassaur Taylor, 33, and Madison Taylor Greenfield, 28, both of Fayetteville

May 16

Robert Earl Gordon Jr,. 40, and Amanda Jo Harbour, 37, both of Webb City, Mo.

Vincent Deshawn Johnson, 38, and Veronica Hernandez, 38, both of Springdale

Loren Josha, 25, and Melisa Namew, 28, both of Springdale

Alfonso Mendoza Gaytan, 30, South West City, Mo., and Kelsey Rene Steere, 29, Springdale

Michael Alan Moore, 71, and Wendy Leigh Hufford, 53, both of Fayetteville

May 17

Nicholas Christopher Chambers, 21, and Alysa Kathleen Elsner, 23, both of Fayetteville

Saul Alonso Escobar Perez, 30, and Flor Camelia Ramirez Flores, 43, both of Springdale

Darrell James Gabbard, 65, and Diane Marie Grimmenga, 61, both of Winslow

Ronnie Joe Hale, 48, and Jhonae Inez Jalbert, 46, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Wesley Jerome Hogarth, 31, and Alexandra Mason Goforth, 29, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Everett Jackson, 30, and Natalie Elise Phelan, 26, both of Little Rock

Jason Charles Johnson, 49, Springdale, and Karen Denise Braziel, 54, Rogers

Kasey Carlton Kilpatrick, 44, and Tifany Rayanna Ayoub, 30, both of Lincoln

William West Marr, 22, and Sarah Jean Falknor, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jesus Anthony Quintero, 60, and Ramona Lynn Cline, 50, both of Pea Ridge

Russell Alexander Sharp, 27, Gravette, and Holly Rae Blevins, 30, Fayetteville

Jeremy Clay Wright, 29, and Sarah Elizabeth Cory, 28, both of Fayetteville