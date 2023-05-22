Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 11-17 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
May 11
Joshua Steven Briggs, 27, and Makenzie Ann Woodruff, 22, both of Mayflower
Arun Chawla, 30, and Niharika Sham Khamkar, 29, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Thomas Coover, 25, and Rachael Amanda Wood, 25, both of Rogers
John Taylor Cody Eggestein, 38, Fayetteville, and Flordeliza Visico Odog, 35, Bentonville
Mason Cooper Eoff, 18, and Makenna Jill Cochran, 18, both of Elkins
David Jordan William Finch, 39, Fayetteville, and Christine Michelle Thomas, 38, Farmington
Garrett Keith Jackson, 28, and Taylor Elizabeth Henley, 29, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Alex George Miller, 43, and Jennifer Foster Peters, 32, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Heath Miller, 34, Springdale, and Bryenna Arlena Jean Jones, 27, Rogers
Roy Anthony Sigears, 33, Fayetteville, and Julie Candace Luper, 31, Springdale
May 12
Alexander Matthew Baker, 23, and Fatima Treto, 23, both of Springdale
Hamza Bellali, 24, and Reanna Shawn Johnson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Richard Camarillo Martinez, 23, and Rosaura Gutierrez, 29, both of Springdale
Justin Dean Collins, 33, Pea Ridge, and Talessa Dawn Adams, 34, Gentry
Hayden James Couch, 23, Springdale, and Jaslyn Raine Dalrymple, 20, Gravette
Austin Warren Cunningham, 25, and Sydney Lynn Ruland, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Harrison Chadwick Davis, 23, Kansas City, Mo., and Laurel Anne Harkins, 23, Little Rock
Colby Dean Drake, 29, and Ashley Marie Brower, 30, both of Springdale
Benjamin Evan Henley, 21, and Sarah Lynn Patton, 20, both of Mountainburg
Yordis Jose Gregorio Hernandez Pinango, 32, and Ana Rosina De Leon Salas, 45, both of Fayetteville
Alexander Elias Holcomb, 23, and Jenna Renee Hinson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Charles Franklin Johnston Jr., 50, and Norelys Lucila Polanco Jimenez, 45, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Maxwell Moon, 29, and Anna Elizabeth Gibson, 27, both of Fayetteville
Benton Rain Patterson III, 38, and Kelly Anne Hammond, 43, both of Springdale
Wesley Dalton Solomon, 22, Fayetteville, and Margaret Marie Rogers, 22, Rogers
Vincent Lavon Wilson, 56, and Rebekah Lee Ann Rose, 57, both of Fayetteville
May 15
Levi Alexander Caves, 22, and Ariel Elizabeth Sayger, 21, both of Fayetteville
Cesar Cespedes Espinoza, 38, and Viridiana Landaverde-Garcia, 40, both of Springdale
Brett Collin Crossno, 23, Bentonville, and Hayley Ann Reynolds, 22, Springdale
Andrew Allen Haley, 27, and Sara Len Blaschke, 29, both of Fayetteville
Dion James Olson, 47, and Linzie Linette Hagler, 39, both of Barnhart, Mo.
Carson Len Stacy, 27, and Sonali Lakshika Anne Lenaduwe Lokuge, 29, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Vassaur Taylor, 33, and Madison Taylor Greenfield, 28, both of Fayetteville
May 16
Robert Earl Gordon Jr,. 40, and Amanda Jo Harbour, 37, both of Webb City, Mo.
Vincent Deshawn Johnson, 38, and Veronica Hernandez, 38, both of Springdale
Loren Josha, 25, and Melisa Namew, 28, both of Springdale
Alfonso Mendoza Gaytan, 30, South West City, Mo., and Kelsey Rene Steere, 29, Springdale
Michael Alan Moore, 71, and Wendy Leigh Hufford, 53, both of Fayetteville
May 17
Nicholas Christopher Chambers, 21, and Alysa Kathleen Elsner, 23, both of Fayetteville
Saul Alonso Escobar Perez, 30, and Flor Camelia Ramirez Flores, 43, both of Springdale
Darrell James Gabbard, 65, and Diane Marie Grimmenga, 61, both of Winslow
Ronnie Joe Hale, 48, and Jhonae Inez Jalbert, 46, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Wesley Jerome Hogarth, 31, and Alexandra Mason Goforth, 29, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Everett Jackson, 30, and Natalie Elise Phelan, 26, both of Little Rock
Jason Charles Johnson, 49, Springdale, and Karen Denise Braziel, 54, Rogers
Kasey Carlton Kilpatrick, 44, and Tifany Rayanna Ayoub, 30, both of Lincoln
William West Marr, 22, and Sarah Jean Falknor, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jesus Anthony Quintero, 60, and Ramona Lynn Cline, 50, both of Pea Ridge
Russell Alexander Sharp, 27, Gravette, and Holly Rae Blevins, 30, Fayetteville
Jeremy Clay Wright, 29, and Sarah Elizabeth Cory, 28, both of Fayetteville