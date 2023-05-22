Washington County restaurant inspections





Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 8

Chick-Fil-A

4180 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Only one handwashing sink is working in food preparation area and there are several objects in front of it making it not easily accessible.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes with packaged food are stored in contact with the floor in walk-in freezer. Plastic protection of fan in walk-in cooler is not clean.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital

153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: A cup of unlabeled blue liquid was in the warewashing area.

Core violations: Two cans dented on the edge/seam/seal were in rotation.

Ozark Guidance Center

4912 Springhouse Drive, Springdale

Priority violations: The cooler seals need cleaning. The cooler needs to be defrosted.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Perimeter Behavior Center Of The Ozarks

2466 S. 48th St., Suite B, Springdale

Priority violations: The hot-holding well on the front line is not operating according to standards. Two of the wells are not working and the third is unreliable. The warmer is not holding temperature accurately. The door hinge to the walk-in cooler is bent and will not close properly, causing the walk-in cooler to not cool properly.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant and Bar

701 S. Thompson St., Suite B, Springdale

Priority violations: At the prep table pico de gallo, guacamole and white cheese at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Tiny Tim's Pizza and West Mountain Brewing Co.

21 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Corned beef in the window prep station was at 60 degrees, halved grape tomatoes were at 50 degrees and sausage crumbles were at 51 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Tubes for the soda gun were touching the drink ice. The floor of the walk-in cooler is damaged and one light cover is cracked. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

May 9

Baymont Inn & Suites

735 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility could not produce test strips.

Core violations: The seal on the refrigerator is cracking and missing pieces. The juice dispenser latch is not latching.

Domino's

1814 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two food employees lack beard restraints, repeat violation.

Fayetteville Creative School

57 Colt Square Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Core violations: None

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Priority violations: A rack containing spray bottles of cleaners and dish soap was being stored on top of the in-use soda syrup boxes. A can of Raid was on a shelf in the bar dry storage over mixers.

Priority foundation violations: Some large batches of salsa and sauces in the walk-in were not date-marked. Three spray bottles with chemical contents were not labeled.

Core violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. An employee meal was sitting on the tortillas on the cooks line; an unlidded beverage cup was sitting on top of the soda dispenser. Containers of flour were not labeled. A tub of chicken and a bag of onions were on the floor of the walk-in cooler. One shelf in the walk-in freezer was broken allowing food to rest on the floor. The ladies room trash cans are not lidded.

Holiday Inn Express

1251 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There are holes cut in the wall of the dry storage area.

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: In the food preparation area, food employee was drinking from cup without lid. Food employee did not wash his hands before gloves were used. Food employee did not use soap and dried hands with wiping cloths. Proper handwashing needs to be practiced. Packaged raw bacon stored above packaged butter and sour cream in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Original bucket of dish detergent is used to keep utensils between uses.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area does not have soap.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with a certification as a certified food protection manager. Food employee is wearing bracelet. Food employee lacks hair protection. Handles of ice scoops are stored in contact with ice (beverages and bar areas). Test strips are not available for the chlorine dish washing machine. Three-compartment sink hose is connected to the faucet. Women's bathroom does not have trash can with a lid. Garbage dumpster lid is open. Light bulbs near ice machine lack protection.

Taqueria SalvyMex - Mobile

145 Industrial Circle, Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No paper towels were available at the handwashing sink.

Sonic Drive-In

1321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility was using warm water, rather than cold water, to mix with quaternary ammonium solution. Pretzel salt in a measuring cup was not labeled. Single-use cups being used to dispense m&ms.

Core violations: Hot water valve for front handwash sink lacks repair.

Thai Esan

2334 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

The Catfish Shack

3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw fish was being stored over mayonnaise in the fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Event Group Catering

2418 N. Gregg Ave., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks chlorine test strips. Walk-in cooler condenser is leaking, and there are two holes in the drywall exposing plumbing in dry storage area. Ice machine had buildup observed inside of it.

Wendy's

2621 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two food employees lack beard restraints. Outside bulk garbage receptacle lid is open.

May 10

Angus Jack

2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Priority foundation violations: The kitchen bathroom that is not in use has an accumulation of dead mosquitoes on surfaces.

Core violations: There are broken pipes under the flooring and several drains do not drain in the kitchen area.

Critical violations: The refrigerator by the grill is opened often and is holding foods at 45 degrees, and there is no thermometer in unit. Sanitizer and hydrogen peroxide are being stored in degreaser bottles.

Noncritical violations: None

Casa Jovero

2645 E. Randal Place, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dining tables are present in the kitchen. Electrolyte drinks and Aloe juice were on a shelf below shampoo.

Core violations: A section of baseboard in one restroom is separating from the wall.

McDonald's

578 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw eggs are stored next to packaged cooked eggs, with the raw eggs being broken and seeping on to the packaged cooked eggs. Chemical products are stored above or next to food preparation area. Dishwashing machine does not work properly with sanitizer concentration at 0 ppm chlorine, so facility is using the three-compartment sinks to sanitize food contact surfaces. Observed the facility prepares sanitizer solution in unclean sink that has food debris in it and is not sanitized.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: In the walk-in cooler raw chorizo, raw fish, raw pork-pastor, beans, rice and packaged lettuce are at 43 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw fish thawing at room temperature.

May 12

Alex's Taqueria

2323 Old Missouri Road, Suite B2, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The small prep table in the customer service area lacks a thermometer. Packaged food items (bakery) for customer self-service do not have a label.

Core violations: During the inspection it was identified the facility does not have certification as a certified food protection manager as required. Bulk container with food items does not have a label with the common name of the food. Retail food permit expired 02/2023.

Andy's Frozen Custard

1523 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Vanilla and chocolate custards in ice cream machine were at 50-53 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Asi Market

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite L, Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The grab-and-go plates held at room temperature do not have a labeled time the plates were placed on the line for purchase.

Cronuts Donuts

1151 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cooked scrambled eggs being stored in Walmart plastic grocery bag. Sausage after five hours of cooling was at 62 degrees. Food being held in the cold-holding table at temperatures between 53 and 62 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Chemical being stored in working container without the common name identifying the chemical. Facility has several stacked boxes of food items in hall way.

Core violations: None

Gathering Place

4677 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There is water pooling on the floor of the storage room.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink is out of handwashing soap.

Medusa Bar

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Food employee does not wash hands before changing gloves. Facility has ceviche with raw fish and no parasite destruction document is available. At the prep table, whole cucumbers in contact with raw chicken. In the refrigerator, raw eggs above packaged French fried potatoes. Broccoli at 110 degrees and mashed potatoes at 130 degrees in the steam table. In the refrigerator, ceviche fish at 48 degrees and at the prep table, pico de gallo at 45 degrees. Original container of sour cream is used to store barbecue salsa.

Priority foundation violations: Person-in-charge does not have knowledge about keeping food safely. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluids. Food employees shall clean their hands prior to glove use. Food employee washed hands in three-compartment sink. Handwashing sink in food prep area does not have paper towels nor soap. Menus shall include asterisking for the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote that states the risks of consuming raw or undercooked foods. Prepared ceviche with raw fish and menu offers raw oysters and steak to order. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label. Test strips for quaternary ammonia is not available.

Core violations: Food employees are drinking from cups without lids in prep area and bar area. Handwashing sinks, prep area and bar, do not have handwash signs. Food employee is wearing bracelet and wristwatch. Wiping cloth is used several times for clean surfaces and left there. Retail food permit is not posted.

New Mama Tang Restaurant

3482 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Priority violations: The seals of the walk-in freezer are missing.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Taco Bell

2055 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Employee eating food in dry storage area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Yen Store

2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale

Priority violations: Chicken at 110 degrees. Open container with mayonnaise is a room temperature. Spray bottle lacks label.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks a food manager certification.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There are flies and roaches is food preparation area.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 8 -- Donald Reynolds Boys & Girls Club, 560 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; Petra Cafe, 31 E. Center St., Fayetteville

May 9 -- Arby's, 7460 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Pesto's By Lance, 1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

May 10 -- Rooster's On Mills And Main - Mobile, 230 W. Main St., Farmington; Fayetteville High School, 994 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Scobys Kitchen, 1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

May 12 -- Arsaga's, 1509 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Fayetteville Public Schools Child Nutrition Food Trail, 1000 W. Bulldog Blvd., Fayetteville; Panda Restaurant, 3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale



