WATCH LIVE: Sanders, Oliva discuss LEARNS in Cabot

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:08 p.m.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (center) and Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva (right) answer questions about the education bill following Sanders speech to homeschoolers on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Education Secretary Jacob Oliva host a town hall Monday on the LEARNS Act at the Veterans Park Event Center in Cabot.

