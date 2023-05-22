Why I teach

I crossed the I-430 bridge as the sun rose above the Arkansas River. May is a busy month in a high school and, for that reason, I rarely leave town during this month. I had graduation practice to tend to, final exams to grade, and various end-of-year celebrations to finalize, but I still left.

I left Little Rock's city limits and turned northwest to Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas campus. There, I'd give a speech to the recipients of the Col. John and Jane Donaldson Memorial Scholarship through the College of Education. The chancellor's residence would host.

I had received the invitation to speak from Colonel Donaldson's grandson and namesake. He sent me the story of his grandfather--a Little Rock native son--and the colonel's dream to encourage and reward those who would entertain a teaching career.

Col. John Donaldson was born in 1914 in a cemetery. That ironic fact sets the man up for a storied life. His mother lived in the superintendent's lodge at the Little Rock National Cemetery and went into labor there. Into that stately setting John Donaldson was born.

Colonel Donaldson grew up in Little Rock and graduated from Little Rock High School. Always, he'd credit his good fortune to the foundation his high school teachers built in him.

Donaldson played basketball and football at the University of Arkansas and after graduation, he worked in the Barton lumberyard where he met his wife Jane. When World War II broke out, John went active-duty and began a full-time military career.

He landed at Utah Beach just a few days after D-Day; his command would see 300 days of combat. He earned three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, and the U.S. Army Distinguished Service Cross, and stayed career military until 1969.

All along, Donaldson considered himself a student. According to his grandson, he believed a scholarship to the University of Arkansas made his attendance there possible. So the Donaldsons committed to providing a scholarship to others, one that would make the path a little easier for college students planning to join the profession of those the family believed had the most impact: teachers.

I joined the scholarship recipients at the luncheon, along with members of the Donaldson family, Dean Kate Mamiseishvili, and other faculty at the College of Education. I listened to the recipients speak of their passion for education, what they hoped to accomplish in their noble careers. Each mentioned an inspirational teacher.

I spoke for about 10 minutes, all the while feeling my words fell short of John and Jane Donaldson's lives. I felt certain my words couldn't embody the hope the students had just articulated. So, I intoned that life's greatest moments are those where we find glory wrapped deeply in challenge--the essence of a teaching career.

I'm not big on leaving Little Rock in May, but the trip north, the Donaldson family, and Donaldson Scholars all reminded this veteran educator why he started teaching in the first place.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.