$50,000 donation Care & Share to pay for Gravette Fire Department equipment





GRAVETTE -- A nearly $50,000 donation from local thrift store Care & Share will pay for equipment to help the city Fire Department better extract people from vehicle accidents, according to a city news release.

"These newer family cars, the jaws of life can't even touch now," Fire Chief David Orr said in the release. "With I-49, our traffic has increased. As far as vehicle accidents, we're seeing a lot of different types of vehicles than what we were previously used to, but we've ran into metals we couldn't cut and had to switch tools to finish the job."

The Fire Department made its request to Care & Share, and "they urgently got us the money," Orr said.

The $47,450 check will be presented at the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.

Gravette firefighters will train with the equipment at the fire station at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters will use demonstration equipment from Municipal Emergency Services, the company that will provide the new equipment, Orr said Monday. Two donated cars will be used to practice cutting metal, Orr said.

The equipment the department now uses is 15 years old and was bought used, Orr said. It's a hydraulic system. The new equipment is battery-powered, he said.



