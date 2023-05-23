COLUMNIST: Why does California allow cannabis edibles that look like kids’ snacks?

The Los Angeles Times

When California voters passed Proposition 64 in 2016 to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana, they were told cannabis would have strict labeling and would not be packaged or marketed in ways that would appeal to children.

But the market is now flooded with pot products that are designed to look like candies and snacks popular with kids and in flavors that are enticing to young people.

Assembly member Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) has introduced a bill that would bar cannabis producers from creating, marketing or selling products that resemble candy, soda and snacks that are attractive to kids.

The number of hospitalizations of kids who have overdosed on cannabis products has multiplied as more states have legalized marijuana use for adults. At least 22 states and Washington, D.C., allow the recreational use of cannabis products. An additional 21 states allow its use for medicinal purposes. However, there are no federal regulations on cannabis packaging, unlike alcohol or tobacco.

Not surprisingly, cannabis industry groups are opposed to the bill over the cost of complying and the competition they face from illegal producers that don't adhere to packing or marketing restrictions. They also argue there's not enough evidence that cannabis poisonings in kids have been the result of legal products on the market. California's black market for marijuana remains large and thriving.

Even so, California voters were told that children would be protected from legal cannabis products, and state lawmakers should follow through on that commitment.