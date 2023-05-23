Teenager found safe

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced that a 15-year-old boy was found safe Monday after reportedly running away.

Jaylin Bennett had been missing since about 8:45 p.m. May 16. He reportedly left his residence walking on Camden Cutoff, according to a news release.

Civic panel cancels meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission in person meeting today has been cancelled. The meeting had been scheduled for noon. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Area Agency hosts fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will hold the annual Beat The Heat Fan Drive for Jefferson County now through through July 17, according to a news release.

The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people.

People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6300, at Area Agency.

WBU names local graduate

Italei' M. Gray of Pine Bluff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management degree at Williams Baptist University of Walnut Ridge. WBU awarded degrees during commencement exercises May 6, according to a news release.

SNHU names President's List

Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester, N.H., recently named area students to its Winter 2023 President's List.

Honorees are Roxanna Clay of Hermitage; Jennifer Baxter of Pine Bluff; Melissa Rhoads of Redfield; and Kayla Peck of Sheridan.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List, according to a news release.

Boys State adds 2 locals

Arkansas Boys State 2023 recently announced the students who will attend the program's 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Two more students from southeast Arkansas have been added.

From May 28 to June 2 participants will attend Boys State, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion, according to a news release.

Newly named attendees are:

Jake McBride of McGehee from McGehee High School;

Jerry McGehee of Dumas from Dumas High School.

Attendees previously named were:

Chandler Blunt of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School;

Adrian Owens of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School;

Chandler Laurent of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

Alexander Walters of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

John Thomposn of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

Landon Rhodes of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

William Donham of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

Payam Garner of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Kai Lin of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

Austin Long of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Connor Menard of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Joe Moseley of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

Tucker Neikirk of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Ethan Tomboli of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Tyler Raney of Hermitage from Strong-Huttig Schools;

Easton Parker of Hermitage from Hermitage High School;

Dameon Harris of Monticello from Drew Central High School;

Gustavo Delacruz of Monticello from Drew Central High School;

Dylan Ludwig of Wilmar from Drew Central High School;

Brayden Kitchens of Rison from Woodlawn High School;

Eli Franks of Rison from Woodlawn High School;

Jared Saeler of Kingsland from Rison High School;

Jack Bryant of New Edinburg from Fordyce High School;

Reagan Robinson of Dermott from Dermott High School;

LJ Hargraves of Dermott from Dermott High School;

Alex Ayala of Warren from Warren High School;

Maxx McGaha of Warren from Warren High School;

Landon Milton of Warren from Warren High School;

Terence Roberson of Warren from Warren High School;

Bryson McDougall of Sheridan from Sheridan High School;

Reece Boykin of Sheridan from Sheridan High School;

Joshua Meachem of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

JD Daniels of Monticello from Monticello High School;

Evan Bealer of Monticello from Monticello High School;

Ross Atkinson of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Chance Brownell of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Dylan Duncan of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Ulises Hernandez of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Carson Konecny of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Matthew Luster of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

KP Pickett of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Josh Haynes of Gillett from DeWitt High School;

Carter Hearn of DeWitt from DeWitt High School;

Reece Barnett of DeWitt from DeWitt High School.

Details: arboysstate.org.