D-line visitor plans return trip to Arkansas

Arkansas impressed newly offered defensive lineman Alex Foster so much during his Tuesday visit that he plans to return for an official visit in June.

“The highlights of the visit was getting to meet everybody and getting to see what it’s like down here,” said Foster, who received his Arkansas offer on Saturday. “It checked off most of my boxes. Really all of them.”

Foster, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Greenville, (Miss.) St. Joseph, has 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and UAB.

He recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title. The family environment at Arkansas was noticeable immediately.

“I felt it instantly when I came to the door,” Foster said. “Everybody knew me. Everybody came to me and shook my hand. I had a 1-on-1 with the head coach, 1-on-1s with the other coaches. I got to meet everybody.”

He felt a good bond with Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, who is a Meridian, Miss. native.

“He's a good person, he’s a family person, so I’m big on family,” Foster said. “He’s big on it, also.”

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024. Foster plans to make an official visit in June.

Baylor and Georgia Tech are others he also plans to officially visit. He has visited Baylor, Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Florida, Miami and Tulane since January.

“The facilities are real nice,” Foster said of Arkansas. “They caught me off guard. My momma was expecting less, but she said they exceeded her (expectations). It was better than a lot of schools.

“They’re top three in facilities in the schools I’ve been to.”



