EDITORIAL: Marion Berry

Looking back in the archives of this newspaper, it appears as though this editorial column and Marion Berry, former U.S. representative from the Arkansas Delta, didn't always see eye-to-eye. And for those who've followed Paul Greenberg/Marion Berry/Arkansas politics for the last 40 years, you're allowed to snort loudly.

But we also found this editorial, too, and on Mr. Berry's death over the weekend, we feel it should be republished today. Certainly Paul wrote this one. Or edited it so that he might as well have. The headline was "Conscience speaks" and was published in March 2010.

Enjoy.

And rest in peace, Mr. Berry.

Marion Berry isn't running for re-election to Congress in this state's First District, which means the ballot won't seem quite legit this year without his name on it.

His decision to step down after this term in Congress, his sixth, also means the congressman needn't be concerned about rising still further in the Democratic Party's congressional hierarchy. He can afford to leave on a note of principle by repeating his long-standing opposition to pro-abortion legislation. Which would include Obamacare because, embedded in its 2,000 pages of bureaucratic arcana, is a sneaky way to subsidize abortions through new federally mandated insurance policies.

Marion Berry isn't having it, and neither are the other congressmen allied behind Bart Stupak, a Democrat from Michigan, who is giving his party's leadership fits by leading a pro-life revolt in Congress. On this issue, simple conscience can get in the way of the best-laid political plans.

The White House keeps saying that its health-care reform won't change the law on this subject, aka the Hyde Amendment, which bars the federal government from paying for abortions. It was passed in 1979 after an aroused public noticed that Medicaid was financing something like 300,000 abortions a year. It had become a government-sponsored industry. Talk about a bonanza for abortionists.

In one of the more candid confessions of our times, a pro-abortion justice of the U.S. Supreme Court--Ruth Bader Ginsburg--acknowledged last year that a prime rationale for Roe v. Wade, the Dred Scott decision of our time, was to keep the lesser breeds from multiplying: "Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don't want to have too many of. So that Roe was going to be then set up for Medicaid funding for abortion."

Our compliments to Madam Justice. The ugly eugenic motive behind federally funded abortions has seldom been faced so honestly by one of its supporters. Her idea of justice may not be ours, but at least she doesn't mince words--or at least didn't on this occasion.

The current health-care bill that Obama, Reid, Pelosi & Co. seem prepared to ram into law, even if they have to use a process that was meant only to reconcile different budget bills, offers a variety of ways to get around the Hyde Amendment and its ban on government-subsidized abortions. It could wind up not just subsidizing abortions but making insurance coverage for it mandatory.

Nor does Obamacare protect the rights of those medical professionals who refuse to perform abortions as a matter of principle. And it would provide millions of taxpayer dollars for "community health centers" that could include Planned Parenthood's abortion clinics.

IF THE claim that Obamacare won't subsidize abortions were sincere, the White House would have no problem adding language like the Hyde Amendment's to its health-care plan. Which is the purpose of Bart Stupak's amendment. Naturally the White House has refused to accept it. Which leaves congressmen of conscience like Marion Berry with little choice but to oppose Obamacare on principle.

In the end, the Democratic Party's powers that be may succeed in reopening the gates to taxpayer-funded abortions in this country, Hyde Amendment or no Hyde Amendment. But they won't do it without hearing conscientious protests like Marion Berry's. Our respects to the gentleman, who turns out to be more than just a voice for farm subsidies in Congress.

May there always be some of us who will not remain silent in the face of grave evil, even after it has become almost an institution, embedded in law and widely accepted. What once was recognized as a crime now has become commonplace. This evil has gone on so long--since Roe v. Wade in 1973--that it has acquired an air of banality. As evil routinely practiced will.

Even if nothing practical comes of standing up for principle, something will have been accomplished. Future generations will know that this whole culture of death, of which abortion has been so central a part, soon to be joined by euthanasia at the other end of life's spectrum, was not imposed on America without resistance. Call it bearing witness.

Marion Berry's protest may be ignored by his party's leadership, which seems Hell-bent on restoring abortion's federal funding. But his is a protest worth making. Voices in the wilderness can prove prophetic . . . .