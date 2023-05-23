Folk School of Fayetteville transforms historic home into collaborative music space

FAYETTEVILLE -- The people behind the new Folk School of Fayetteville want to provide a welcoming space for the music community that also acknowledges the historic home from which it will operate.

Members of the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday toured the historic Walker-Stone House on Center Street, now home to the folk school. Fayetteville Roots founders Bryan and Bernice Hembree and their dog Merle led the tour, showcasing the different programs they have in mind for the space.

The commission in February agreed to lease the historic home to the nonprofit group behind Fayetteville Roots for use as a collaborative, educational music space. The lease is for $1 annually for two years.

Folk School of Fayetteville will host jam sessions, music lessons, artist residency, studio time and workshops, Bernice Hembree said. Artists will be able to come together and learn from each other in an informal setting, she said.

Nightly jam sessions will be free. Cost for programs will vary on duration and subject matter. Folk School of Fayetteville will not charge teachers a fee, and the money teachers make will come from the students enrolled, Bernice Hembree said. A common issue for music teachers is finding adequate space for lessons without being charged an exorbitant amount in rent, she said.

The idea for a folk school was in the back of the Hembrees' heads while putting on Fayetteville Roots Festival for many years. The annual festival ended in October, and the nonprofit moved out of its space at the downtown square. The Hembrees asked Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, about possibly using the Walker-Stone House for the folk school.

The timing worked out, Bernice Hembree said.

"We're hoping that this provides that space for our music community to feel like when they're here and not on tour, they have a space where they can come in and teach some lessons," she said. "We want that music economy to keep rolling, and I think that's a big piece of it."

A piano sits in every room. Artwork and words from well-known musicians such as Woody Guthrie adorn the walls. The space invites tinkering and collaboration, with musical instruments and seating placed throughout.

Rawn said it brought her joy to think of the transformation of the space. She spent seven years trying to find the best use for the house. The commission bought the Civil War-era house for $750,000 in 2016 and spent about $285,000 on renovations, repairs and utility bills.

"This place told a great story for many, many years," Rawn said. "New stories will still get to be created here."

Commissioner Elvis Moya had never seen the inside of the Walker-Stone House before Monday. He said he understands what makes the home such a special piece of the city's history.

Using the house for the folk school, where people will create and interact with one another, is a "home run," Moya said.

"I'm definitely feeling the vibe here," he said. "What's being offered here is something that provides support to the community and to people of all ages."

An open house will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the home at 207 W. Center St.

Bernice Hembree (left) speaks Monday, May 22, 2023, with members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission while leading a tour of the new Folk School of Fayetteville in the historic Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. The cityâ€™s Advertising and Promotion Commission in February agreed to lease the historic home to the people behind Fayetteville Roots to use as a school providing educational musical community programs, called Folk School of Fayetteville.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Bernice Hembree (center) speaks Monday, May 22, 2023, with members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission while leading a tour of the new Folk School of Fayetteville in the historic Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. The cityâ€™s Advertising and Promotion Commission in February agreed to lease the historic home to the people behind Fayetteville Roots to use as a school providing educational musical community programs, called Folk School of Fayetteville.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Bryan Hembree (center) speaks Monday, May 22, 2023, with members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission while leading a tour of the new Folk School of Fayetteville in the historic Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. The cityâ€™s Advertising and Promotion Commission in February agreed to lease the historic home to the people behind Fayetteville Roots to use as a school providing educational musical community programs, called Folk School of Fayetteville.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



More News None

On the web

Watch a video of Folk School of Fayettevilles tour of the Walker-Stone House: nwaonline.com/523folk/



