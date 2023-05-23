George Elementary has ceremony, celebrates start of remodeling project after 2022 tornado

SPRINGDALE -- The sky was blue Monday morning.

Nothing clouded the horizon, and the sun beamed as George Elementary School celebrated a groundbreaking on the site of the gymnasium destroyed by a tornado last year.

The ceremony marked the start of a remodeling project at the school, and a new gym is just part of the package.

The EF3 twister struck March 30, 2022. The storm destroyed the gym and damaged the school's roof, exterior, playground, cafeteria and entrance awning, according to a district news release. The tornado formed around 4 a.m. that morning, and no one at the school was hurt.

George Principal Justin Swope on Monday noted the contrast between then and now.

"I changed clothes a couple of times that day because I got pretty wet out here, just figuring out what's going on with the damage, getting up on the roof that day," Swope said. "Just getting out in the neighborhood, seeing what was going on in the neighborhood ... what was happening with our students.

"It's a very beautiful day today."

Aside from the gym, a new cafeteria, classroom spaces and music room are planned, Swope said, with the old cafeteria becoming a new library. A school remodeling was already planned before the storm struck, according to a district news release. Those improvements are now set to be completed along with the recovery work.

"We had a really tough situation that is now turning into a great opportunity, a great facility for the kids of this community to come and learn," Swope said.

The remodeling will cost about $11.2 million, a district news release stated, with insurance proceeds, district funds and state partnership money covering the cost. The project is scheduled to begin immediately after this school year and conclude in August 2024, according to a district news release.

"It's the beginning of a new beginning, I guess," Swope said. "We are excited to finally get a chance to get the upgrades to our school, and so we wanted to celebrate that."

Superintendent Jared Cleveland said he had a "heartsick feeling" the day of the tornado.

"As far as an immediate need, a scary situation, I would think that this does rate pretty high on the list," Cleveland said when asked about challenges he's faced as a superintendent.

He noted the pace of the recovery project "feels fast, but it feels slow to me at the same time."

Members of the George family also attended the ceremony, as did School Board President Randy Hutchinson and board members Nick Emerson, Michelle Cook and Clinton Bell.

Cleveland thanked the state and the community for their help in the wake of the tornado. He said the Georges have been "very instrumental in helping us in returning this school to, really, prominence."

The school opened in 1992. It was named after Gene George, who was CEO and later chairman of the board of George's Inc.

About 650 students in prekindergarten through grade five are enrolled in the school.

Almost all the school's students attended the ceremony, gathering on the cement pad that once served as the old gym's foundation, which was separate from the main school building. Fifth-graders were away at the Little Olympics at Har-Ber High School.

"They know it's a big deal, and they were part of it," Cleveland said of the children in attendance.

Core Architecture and Milestone Construction are leading the remodeling project, according to a district news release.

George Elementary School students remark Monday, May 22, 2023, on a set of concept drawings of the exterior and of the library of the school during a groundbreaking ceremony at the school in Springdale. The ceremony kicks off an expected year-long project to repair and renovate the school after it was damaged in a tornado in 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

