Happy Birthday: The glory days are ahead, and the change you embrace is transformational. More highlights: a fascinating journey of the mind repeating dozens of times, being well-compensated for something you would have gladly paid to do and a partner who dances with you through challenges of work and play. Aquarius and Taurus adore you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The thing that disturbs you is always an opportunity for growth. Being excessively disturbed means you're on the cusp of an impressive growth spurt. Your capabilities will expand in the weeks to come, and on multiple levels.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People throw up roadblocks because they are afraid if you cross into their territory, they'll lose control of it. Considering your influence, it's a legitimate concern, especially in territories that aren't being well-managed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're taking it all in. Some of the information will be useful in the moment, and other bits will help much farther down the line. You'll be most effective as you tune into the world outside instead of the world in your smartphone.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your happiness will have to do with helping another person out. Giving more than you get feels good to you. Because of this, you're good at keeping track of who you owe, and you may forget about who owes you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you have to change yourself constantly in order to make things work, maybe they just don't. Go find a better fit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Free is an attractive price, but often it attracts too many and too random a customer. Put a price on what you're giving so people will value it, even if the price isn't monetary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In most cases, responding assertively is unnecessary. Instead, opt for a gentler approach. It takes awareness and restraint, but if you can do what's required and nothing more, you'll be in an excellent position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Familiarity can blind you to the truth that an outsider can see straight away. This is why spending time with strangers will be so helpful to you and will in fact have an enlightening outcome today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The simple things you do to care for yourself will contribute the most to your joy. There's a surprise turn coming, a detour that corrects for flaws in the map.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your creativity shines through everything you do today. It's in how you dress, eat and make small talk. It's in the way you take care of yourself, your plans and schedules and your general point of view.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The things you worry about seldom happen. However, it still benefits you to prepare for the worst-case scenario. For starters, it makes you grateful for the positive way things pan out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When people tell you what they need, you do not hesitate to give what you can, and you don't judge anyone for a lack of self-sufficiency. It takes a strong person to be vulnerable.