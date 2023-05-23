HR-happy Astros roll past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Yordan Alvarez was feeling more comfortable than usual, which created plenty of discomfort for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alvarez had a grand slam among his two home runs as the Houston Astros pounded the Brewers 12-2 on Monday night for their eighth consecutive victory. Alvarez hit a solo shot off Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning and capped a five-run outburst in the sixth with a bases-loaded blast against Hoby Milner.

"I just felt very comfortable at the batter's box today," Alvarez said through an interpreter. "I think when I get to the stadium and I feel comfortable at the batter's box, I think good things can happen. I was seeing the ball really well."

The game marked the third time in his career that Alvarez homered in back-to-back innings. He has 12 home runs this season. Over his past four games, Alvarez has gone 7 of 15 with 3 home runs and 7 RBI.

"The big fella, he can just hit," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. "He can really hit. He's one of the best hitters in this game and one of the best that I've seen."

Corey Julks, Martin Maldonado and Mauricio Dubon also went deep against Burnes (4-4) to help the Astros post season highs in runs, hits (15) and home runs (five). Alvarez went 3 for 4 with 5 RBI, and Julks was 3 of 5 with 3 RBI.

Burnes allowed four home runs in a game for the first time in his career. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner hadn't given up three home runs in a start since 2019.

"For the most part, we threw the ball pretty well," Burnes said. "We made mistakes to good hitters, and good hitters hit the ball out of the ballpark."

Astros starter Cristian Javier (4-1) struck out 5 and allowed 4 hits, ` run and ` walk in 6 innings. Javier has worked 25 innings and yielded 7 runs over his past 4 starts.

Julks and Maldonado went deep in the second inning as the Astros took a two-run lead. Julks lined a 2-1 sinker over the wall in left-center for a 401-foot blast. Maldonado ripped a 411-foot drive into the left-field seats on a 2-1 cutter.

Milwaukee cut the lead to 2-1 on Rowdy Tellez's leadoff homer in the bottom of the second, but a brilliant play by center fielder Jake Meyers prevented the Brewers from tying the game. The Brewers had a runner on first with two out when Owen Miller ripped a shot to deep center field. Meyers stretched out his right arm to make the catch as his shoulder banged into the wall.

"It was tremendous," Javier said through an interpreter while discussing Meyers' catch. "Obviously it's big for me. I can go as far as saying that was the key to the game, keeping it there at 2-1."

The Astros eventually broke the game open.

Dubón led off the fifth with a 409-foot drive to left-center on a 1-0 slider. Two batters later, Alvarez sent a 1-0 cutter over the wall in right-center, a 425-foot shot.

Once Burnes departed, Houston feasted on Milwaukee's bullpen.

Elvis Peguero replaced Burnes and allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. After the Astros loaded the bases against Peguero, Alvarez sent Milner's first pitch over the wall in left-center.

With the game out of hand, Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau pitched a scoreless ninth.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 4 Jose Siri, Randy Arozaena and Luke Raley homered, and major league-leading Tampa Bay beat sliding Toronto. After starter Trevor Kelley pitched 2 scoreless innings, Josh Fleming (1-0) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits over the next 6 as the Rays improved to 22-4 at home.

GUARDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 0 Rookie Hunter Gaddis pitched six strong innings for his first major league win as host Cleveland blanked Chicago. Gaddis (1-1) was recalled from Class AAA Columbus and gave the Guardians a badly needed quality start after they were swept over the weekend in New York. He gave up two hits, combining with four relievers on a three-hitter.

TIGERS 8, ROYALS 5 (10) Javier Baez hit a bases-clearing double in the 10th inning for his third hit of the game to lift visiting Detroit over Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 8, BRAVES 6 Freddie Freeman's three-run homer in the fifth inning gave visiting Los Angeles the lead, J.D. Martinez had four hits, including two home runs, and the Dodgers rallied to beat Atlanta. Dodgers rookie Gavin Stone (Riverside, Central Arkansas) allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and 5 walks in 4 innings in his second start for Los Angeles.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 3 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games with a homer, double and two RBI to lead visiting Arizona over Philadelphia.

RED 6, CARDINALS 5 (10) Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and host Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak against St. Louis, which had won 11 of 14 since a 10-24 start. Spencer Steer launched an early two-run homer and scored the winning run for the Reds. Ian Gibaut (4-1) struck out two in a hitless 10th to keep it tied.

ROCKIES 5, MARLINS 3 Elias Diaz homered and doubled to drive in two runs and Jurickson Profar doubled twice to extend his on-base streak to 30 games as host Colorado beat Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 6, RANGERS 4 Tucupita Marcano hit his first career grand slam, rookie Luis Ortiz pitched into the eighth inning and earned his first major league victory and host Pittsburgh beat AL West-leading Texas.

GIANTS 4, TWINS 1 Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and visiting San Francisco beat Minnesota. Sean Manaea (2-2) struck out 8 in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter John Brebbia, allowing 3 hits and 3 walks.