Idaho trial in killing of 4 set for October

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The man suspected of stabbing four Idaho college students to death declined to enter a plea during his arraignment Monday, leading a judge to enter an innocent plea on his behalf and set an October trial date.

Bryan Kohberger, a former criminology graduate student, was indicted by a grand jury last week on murder and burglary charges, allowing prosecutors to skip a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. The 28-year-old murder defendant has been in custody since his December arrest and is being held without bail in the Latah County jail.

If convicted of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, Kohberger could face the death penalty. Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to let the court know whether he will seek that punishment.

During his first court appearance since shortly after he was arrested in a case that rattled a university community and commanded national attention, Kohberger spoke only briefly in response to questions from Latah County District Court Judge John Judge. He wore a bright orange jumpsuit with "PRISONER" stamped on the back, his hands shackled.

The judge read Kohberger his rights and the charges filed against him, asking if he understood.

"Yes, I do," the defendant responded curtly.

The modest-size courtroom was filled with about 80 onlookers -- enough to require an overflow room. Relatives of at least two of the victims were among those in attendance, some clutching tissues.

The four college students were found stabbed to death Nov. 13 in an off-campus rental house that Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle shared and Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, was visiting. The crime stoked fear in the college town of Moscow as weeks passed without a suspect being identified by police, fueling widespread speculation and finger-pointing.

Authorities announced Kohberger's arrest on Dec. 30. Nearly five months later, much about the case remains unknown to the public -- including what motivated the crime and how the killer chose the victims. A gag order has barred law enforcement, lawyers and others involved in the case from discussing it publicly; a legal fight against that order by news organizations including The Washington Post remains ongoing. A hearing over the gag order took place Monday after Kohberger's arraignment.





Court records unsealed in January offered a window into how investigators linked Kohberger to the killings, revealing that DNA on a knife sheath found at the scene matched a sample taken from Kohberger's family home and that cellphone records put him near the victims' home at least 12 times in the months before the killings. Surveillance footage caught a white Hyundai Elantra matching Kohberger's passing the King Street house four times in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 before speeding away.

Whether the victims had any connection to Kohberger before the killings is unclear. Before his arrest, the Pennsylvania native was enrolled in a criminal justice doctoral program at Washington State University, which sits across the state line, about seven miles from the University of Idaho. He had just completed his first semester after finishing a master's degree in criminal justice at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., in June.

A high school classmate remembered Kohberger as shy, socially awkward and struggling with depression. In years-old social media posts uncovered by the New York Times, he said he watched his own life as if it were a video game and wrote that he could do "whatever I want with little remorse."