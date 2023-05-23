Karima Jiwani, 40, faces several charges including attempted murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment after investigators with the Forsyth County, Ga., sheriff's office used DNA to identify her as the mother who left her then-newborn daughter in the woods in 2019.

Dennis Hankins, a foreign policy adviser in the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon, was nominated by President Joe Biden to be U.S. ambassador in Haiti.

Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Bishops Conference, has been tasked by Pope Francis to "contribute to easing the tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never given up by the Holy Father, that this can launch paths of peace," said Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Vatican.

Suella Braverman, Britain's interior minister, denied reports that she tried to pull strings after being caught speeding last year, saying she paid a fine and received demerit points on her license and adding that "nothing untoward has happened."

Philani Nkwalase, spokesman for South African police, said a man was arrested in Pietermaritzburg after explicit photos with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them that were distributed on social media were traced to the 34-year-old.

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, said, "It's completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street" during protests to pressure the government to take action against climate change.

Bill Mullan, a spokesperson for Oakland County, Mich., said Lester, a steer that was chased down a freeway and lassoed about 57 miles north of Detroit, was missing for several weeks from a ranch he was relocated to after escaping a rescue facility.

Jason Helton, a captain with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C., police, said a 12-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and destruction of property after authorities say he and his 6-year-old brother robbed a woman of her phone using a BB gun.

Lauren Walker, a spokeswoman for the Meadows School in Summerlin, Nev., said the school is investigating and recalling its yearbooks after administrators learned a student quoted American Nazi Party founder George Lincoln Rockwell in its pages.