Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

June 11 to be last day for collection of tornado debris at the curb in Little Rock

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 8:51 p.m.
Jeff Jackson with the Golden Eagle volunteer group, far right, removes debris from the March 31 tornado from the backyard of a home on Oakview Drive in North Little Rock on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)
The last day for Little Rock residents to deposit tornado debris at the curb for collection will be June 11, the city’s Public Works Director Jon Honeywell announced at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday, citing a “considerable reduction” in the amount of debris that remains.

The next day, June 12, the contractor’s crews will begin making their final sweep picking up debris along the path of the tornado, Honeywell said.

Following the March 31 tornado that devastated communities in the metro Little Rock area, the city tapped a contractor to remove debris from the curb in three designated zones.

The amount of debris gathered daily by the city’s contractor — DRC Emergency Services out of Galveston, Texas — has dropped from roughly 15,000-20,000 cubic yards to 5,000 cubic yards, according to Honeywell.
Approximately 360,000-370,000 cubic yards of material have been collected since April 20, Honeywell said Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT