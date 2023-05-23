June 11 to be last day for collection of tornado debris at the curb in Little Rock

The last day for Little Rock residents to deposit tornado debris at the curb for collection will be June 11, the city’s Public Works Director Jon Honeywell announced at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday, citing a “considerable reduction” in the amount of debris that remains.



The next day, June 12, the contractor’s crews will begin making their final sweep picking up debris along the path of the tornado, Honeywell said.



Following the March 31 tornado that devastated communities in the metro Little Rock area, the city tapped a contractor to remove debris from the curb in three designated zones.



The amount of debris gathered daily by the city’s contractor — DRC Emergency Services out of Galveston, Texas — has dropped from roughly 15,000-20,000 cubic yards to 5,000 cubic yards, according to Honeywell.

Approximately 360,000-370,000 cubic yards of material have been collected since April 20, Honeywell said Tuesday.