Last chance for great tale

Last call! Today is the deadline to enter the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's annual fish story contest.

There will be two winners this year: one chosen by our judges and one by the readers. Both winners receive a bag of fishing lures almost guaranteed to catch fish from your favorite fishing hole. Winners also get a $100 gift card and a two-night stay and play package from Indigo Sky Casino.

Voting in the Readers Choice category begins Wednesday. The winners will be announced June 27.

The only rule: The fish story must be true.

Enter your true story online TODAY at www.nwaonline.com/fishstory2023/. All entries will be published online and/or in NWA Outdoors.



