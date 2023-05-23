Little Rock School District graduations continue through Thursday at War Memorial Stadium

Little Rock School District high school graduations for more than 1,300 seniors are being held at War Memorial Stadium through Thursday.

The events at mid-morning and evening have the potential to increase traffic in mid-town Little Rock.

Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School’s graduation ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. That will be followed with the ceremony for Little Rock West High School of Innovation at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Little Rock Central High School’s Class of 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday.

Security requirements apply to everyone who enters War Memorial Stadium, which include specific limitations on handbags.Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag such as a Ziploc bag. Individuals may also carry a small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap. All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue.

Commencement ceremonies began with Hall STEAM Magnet High on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Graduation for Parkview Arts and Sciences Magnet High School seniors followed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.