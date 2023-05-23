Paragould man arrested in murder of elderly father, stepmother

A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple found near Arkansas 351 north of Jonesboro, the Craighead County sheriff's department said.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said that Jonathan Boyd, 61, of Paragould had been arrested Monday around 5 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

Rolland said the victim’s were Jonathan’s father, 84-year-old Larry Boyd and stepmother, Othelana Boyd. Both were residents of Jonesboro.

The chief deputy said the Craighead County sheriff’s office got the call about the elderly couple’s bodies being found on May 8 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351 North.

Information about how the couple died was not immediately released.

Boyd was shown on an online inmate roster for the Craighead County jail as of Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. His bail was set at $5 million dollars.