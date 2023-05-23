Man arrested on capital murder charge in May 6 fatal shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge in a May 6 homicide, according to a tweet from the department.



Yusef Mohammed, 21, was in custody Tuesday evening after being arrested in the killing of Marvell Harris, 29.



Harris died at an area hospital shortly after police received a report about 5 p.m. on May 6 of someone shooting at another vehicle from their car. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened near 600 W. Roosevelt Road.

The post did not give any further details about Mohammed’s arrest or the shooting, and he did not yet appear in court records or the Pulaski County jail’s online inmate roster Tuesday evening.