Martin Scorsese's new film about the 1920 murders that ravaged an Oklahoma native American reservation received a rousing standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The audience's thunderous applause lasted nine minutes, and continued well after the credits finished and the lights came back on, reports Variety. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, and runs for three hours and 26 minutes. "Killers of the Flower Moon" investigates a string of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, as well as the birth of the FBI in the U.S. The applause may have lasted even longer, had Scorsese not been handed the mic to deliver a speech afterward. The "Goodfellas" director took time to thank the Osage Nation, as well as Apple Original Films, which reportedly gave Scorsese a $200 million budget to adapt "Killers of the Flower Moon" from the popular 2017 book of the same name. "Apple did so great by us," he said, as he reminisced on the filming in Oklahoma. "There was lots of grass. I'm a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world," he added.

Adidas announced that it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of sneakers designed during its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, later this month, with the proceeds to be donated to various anti-racism groups. The German sportswear brand said Friday recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. "After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products," said Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden in a statement. "Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to." Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews. The items to be sold include existing designs as well as designs that were in the works in 2022 for sale this year, Adidas said.