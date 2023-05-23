100 years ago

May 23, 1923

OZARK -- The Shiloh Baptist church, four miles east of Ozark, has issued a notice through a local newspaper that no preacher of Ku Klux Klan ideas will be permitted to preach in their church.

50 years ago

May 23, 1973

WASHINGTON, D. C. -- President Nixon conceded Tuesday that there were major efforts by White House aides to cover up the Watergate conspiracy, but insisted that he had nothing to do with it. However, Mr. Nixon said that he personally ordered his top assistants and the FBI to restrict its investigation of the bugging of the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate complex because he was afraid it would expose secret Central Intelligence Agency operations. Mr. Nixon said in a 4,000-word statement that his orders resulted in the "apparently wide-ranging" cover-up of the scandal. He declared that he would not resign, and he denied any knowledge of any offer of money or executive clemency for the Watergate conspirators. The president also said that he never attempted or authorized others to try to implicate the CIA in the Watergate operation.

25 years ago

May 23, 1998

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Already known for its often quirky brand of politics, Eureka Springs is now tangled up in a controversy over a type of hair braiding. The dispute surrounds hair "wrapping," a type of braiding that -- until this week -- was performed at Basin Park downtown. ... The squabble was over city permits that let "hair wrappers" perform their craft in municipal parks alongside artists and musicians. But before the city could rule on whether hair wrappers were artists, the state Board of Cosmetology stepped in, deciding such wrapping falls within its jurisdiction and must be performed by a licensed cosmetologist in a salon.

10 years ago

May 23, 2013

The more the Albert Pike Hotel changes when it undergoes a $6 million renovation, the more it will look like its old self -- from the street and in the common areas of the historic structure, that is. That's because of restrictions on federal Historic Tax Credits that BSR Trust LLC received in its acquisition of the downtown edifice built in 1929. "Historic Tax Credits say that the building needs to look exactly like it looked when you bought it," Dan Oberste, general counsel for the trust, said Wednesday. Aside from the spacious, ornate lobby and mezzanine, which will be painted and cleaned, the emphasis will be on the 130 rent-subsidized units where residents, who are over age 55, live. ... BSR Trust paid $3 million to Lincoln Investments LLC of Jonesboro for the 10-story hotel, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, which also show that its market value was $4.5 million.