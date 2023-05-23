Outdoors Briefs: Explore a glade, catch a grand slam

Walk through Eureka

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel at 75 Prospect Ave. Participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Learn about glades

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free glade ecology and management field day from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. Location is the park's Steven Foster Educational Glade. Meet at the park office by the lake.

Guides will lead participants through the glade and talk about what makes glades unique, how effective glade management promotes plant and animal diversity and how these efforts improve water quality. The alliance will provide sunscreen, water and snacks.

The Beaver Lake watershed contains some 11,000 documented glades, said Nate Watson with the alliance. Contact him at nate@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750-8007.

Corps hiring for summer

The Army Corps of Engineers seeks to hire three summer rangers to work at Beaver Lake for the 2023 visitor season.

Approximate dates of employment are May through Sept. 9. Call the Beaver Lake project office in Rogers, (501) 340-1706 for application information.

Meador tops Elite anglers

Steven Meador won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held May 13 out of Prairie Creek park. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 16.94 pounds.

Jay Nyce placed second with five bass at 14.3 pounds. Titus Artt was third with five bass at 14.03 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Grant Hanby, 13.7; fifth, Jonathan Luigs, 13.51; sixth, Gordon Harriman, 13.16; seventh, John Newlun, 13.04; eighth, Tim Clark 12.69; ninth, Joe Dickey, 12.6; 10th, Kenneth Peters, 12.58.

Thomas Anglin had big bass at 4.26 pounds.

Roses win at Guys, Gals

Mike and Caitlyn Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held May 14 at Table Rock Lake. Their five bass weighed 11.35 pounds.

Peyton and Cara Rose were second with five bass at 10.49 pounds. Tad and Michaela Beccard placed third with four bass at 8.09 pounds. They also had big bass at 3.53 pounds.

No license required

Arkansas' free fishing weekend is from noon on June 9 through June 11. Residents or nonresidents may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit during this time.

All other regulations such as daily limits and catch and release areas apply.

Catch a catfish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish at urban ponds and lakes in the region and around the state for spring and summer fishing. The first stockings occur in May and more catfish are stocked through the summer. The daily limit at these lakes is three catfish.

Lakes stocked during May are Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Shaw Family Park pond in Springdale, Van Buren Municipal Pond and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

Carol Ann Cross pond in Fort Smith was stocked with channel catfish in April . Lake Atalanta in Rogers was last stocked with catfish in September 2022.

Kings River cleanup set

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Carroll County Kings River cleanup at 8 a.m. on June 3. Volunteers should meet at the Grandview bridge along Arkansas 143 west of Berryville. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. After the cleanup there will be free pizza, live music and a drawing for a kayak. Go to kingsriverwatershed.org for more information.

Fish for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.

Turkey harvest high

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows turkey hunters in Missouri checked 41,970 birds during 2023 regular spring turkey season, April 17 through May 7. Top regular season harvest counties were Franklin with 973 birds harvested, Callaway with 801, and Osage with 792.

Young turkey hunters also harvested 2,566 turkeys over the youth weekend, April 1 and 2, bringing the overall 2023 spring turkey harvest to 44,536, the highest harvest total since 2016.

Last year, young turkey hunters harvested 2,894 turkeys over the spring youth season and hunters harvested 33,359 during the regular spring season for a 2022 spring season total harvest of 36,253.

Think Peel for summer

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@ nwaonline.com.