Planning commissioners narrowly support rezoning land in southeast Fayetteville that includes Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club

FAYETTEVILLE -- A rezoning request for an area on the southeastern edge of town narrowly gained Planning Commission support Monday.

The request was for 205 acres southeast of Dead Horse Mountain and Goff Farm roads. The acreage includes Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club, although the golf course would keep its current agricultural zoning.

Planning commissioners voted 5-4 to support the request. The City Council will have final say on the rezoning.

The current zoning is a mix of agricultural and residential single-family allowing up to 4 units an acre. However, the land has a self-imposed restriction to limit any residential development to 2.5 units an acre.

If approved, 95 acres would change to a neighborhood conservation zone. Neighborhood conservation is a single-family residential zone allowing up to 10 units an acre. Nearly 18 acres on the northwest edge of the property would change to community services, which allows a mix of small-scale commercial and residential land uses. The rest, about 92 acres, would remain agricultural. The density limit restriction would be wiped away with a rezoning.

Attorney Robert Rhoads presented the request to the commission. Rhoads represented neighbors in years past to oppose previous zoning and development proposals for the property. He was joined Monday by developers Mark and Taylor Marquess of Riverwood Homes and Taylor Johnson, manager of the golf course, as the applicants.

Neighbors were involved with development of the proposal, Rhoads said. Planning staff recommended denial of the request because without any restrictions, 600-800 homes could be built and the area has inadequate streets and water and sewer pipes to handle the development.

Rhoads volunteered limiting development to 350 single-family homes but did not include any legal documents saying as much in the proposal.

Commissioners Andrew Brink, Brad Payne, Joseph Holcomb, Porter Winston and Mary McGetrick voted to support the request. Sarah Sparkman, Jimm Garlock, Mary Madden and Fred Gulley voted against.

Those in favor said they wanted the City Council to have a chance to consider the proposal. Past proposals were met with widespread neighborhood opposition. Two residents spoke Monday, saying any new residential development should also be met with improvements to the infrastructure in the area.

Commissioners who voted against equated the proposal to suburban sprawl, saying it does not follow the city's future land use plans.

In other business, the commission voted 9-0 to approve a development plan for 112 apartments northeast of Joyce Boulevard and Crossover Road. The project, called the Berkshire at Uptown, will sit on nearly 9 undeveloped acres.

Blake Jorgensen with Jorgensen and Associates presented the plan to the commission. The plan included one variation to city code in order to have two access points -- one on Joyce Boulevard and one on Crossover Road.

A 12-foot-wide trail with 10 additional feet of green space is planned along the portion of the property facing Crossover Road, said Jessie Masters, the city's development review manager. A 6-foot-wide sidewalk with 6 feet of additional green space is planned along the property facing Joyce Boulevard, she said.

Brink asked about including some kind of connectivity to the retail center south of the property. Masters said the sidewalk on Joyce Boulevard would provide pedestrian access to the south.

Additionally, the commission voted 9-0 to approve an expansion of the plan for JJ's Sports Complex on Van Asche Drive, east of Interstate 49. The commission in January approved a previous permit for five structures on 3.9 acres.

The request Monday was to add about 8 acres to the east for the project area, bringing the total to nearly 12 acres. The project will include three baseball training facilities, and one facility each for basketball, golf, obstacle courses and a flex space.

Commission action

Fayettevilles Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

A permit for six cluster homes sharing green space on the east side of Old Wire Road, north of Gulley Park.

A development plan for a nearly 22,000-square-foot office building at Stearns Street and Vantage Drive.

A permit for a recycling drop-off container at Sams Club at Arkansas 112 and Truckers Drive.

