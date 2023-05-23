Scott kicks off ’24 presidential run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launched his presidential campaign on Monday, offering an optimistic and compassionate message he's hoping can serve as a contrast to the political combativeness that has dominated the early GOP primary field.

The Senate's only Black Republican, Scott kicked off the campaign in his hometown of North Charleston, on the campus of Charleston Southern University, his alma mater and a private school affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention. He repeatedly mentioned his Christian faith in his kickoff speech, crying, "Amen! Amen! Amen!" and at several points elicited responses from the crowd, who sometimes chanted his name.

But Scott also offered a stark political choice, saying "our party and our nation are standing at a time for choosing: Victimhood or victory." He added that Republicans will also have to decide between "grievance or greatness."

"I choose freedom and hope and opportunity," Scott said. He went on to tell the crowd that "we need a president who persuades not just our friends and our base" but seeks "commonsense" solutions and displays "compassion for people who don't agree with us."

That was a far cry from former President Donald Trump, who has played to the GOP's most loyal supporters with repeated claims about his 2020 election loss as he campaigns for a second term in office. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could launch his own bid as soon as this week, has pushed Florida to the right by championing contentious new restrictions on abortion and LGBTQ rights and by seeking to limit the corporate power of Disney, one of his state's most powerful business interests.

Scott, 57, planned to huddle with home-state donors today, then begin a two-day campaign swing to Iowa and New Hampshire, which go first on the GOP presidential voting calendar.

His announcement event featured an opening prayer by Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, who said, "I think our country is ready to be inspired again." Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, South Dakota's other senator, has already announced his support for Scott.





A number of high-profile GOP senators have backed Trump's third bid for the White House, including Scott's South Carolina colleague, Lindsey Graham. Trump nonetheless struck a conciliatory tone Monday, welcoming Scott to the race and noting that the pair worked together on his administration's signature tax cuts.

A source of strength for Scott will be his campaign bank account. He enters the 2024 race with more cash on hand than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history, with $22 million left in his campaign account at the end of his 2022 campaign that he can transfer to his presidential coffers.

Scott also won reelection in firmly Republican South Carolina -- which has an early slot on the Republican presidential primary calendar -- by more than 20 points less than six months ago. Advisers bet that can make Scott a serious contender for an early, momentum-generating primary win.

But Scott is not the only South Carolina option. The state's former governor, Nikki Haley, who once served as Trump's former United Nations ambassador, is also running.

Like others in the GOP race, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and "Woke, Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy, Scott's initial task will be finding a way to stand out in a field led by Trump and DeSantis.

One way Scott hopes to do that is his trademark political optimism. Scott often quotes Scripture at his campaign events, weaving his reliance on spiritual guidance into his speeches and calling his travels before the campaign's official launch the "Faith in America" listening tour.

Scott said Monday that America's promise means "you can go as high as our character, our grit, and our talent will take you."