State police investigating double homicide near Scott in Pulaski County

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday was investigating the deaths of two men near Scott in Pulaski County as homicides, a news release states.
The men were discovered early Tuesday off of Arkansas 161 south of Scott, the release states. The bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.
State police did not provide any further details in the ongoing investigation.
State police investigating double homicide near Scott in Pulaski Countyby Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:44 p.m.
FILE — An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.
